Celien Hermans Interrogated by Police for Driving Deceased Mother’s Car

Celien Hermans was summoned by local police after authorities flagged that she was driving a vehicle registered to a deceased individual. The traffic stop for speeding revealed that the car belonged to her late mother, Margriet Hermans, who passed away in June, complicating administrative records that had not yet been formally transferred.

The Bottom Line

The Traffic Stop: Celien Hermans was initially pulled over by police for driving too fast, a violation she openly admitted to.

Celien Hermans was initially pulled over by police for driving too fast, a violation she openly admitted to. The Vehicle Ownership Issue: During the check, officers discovered the car belonged to her mother, Margriet Hermans, who died in June, triggering a formal police summons.

During the check, officers discovered the car belonged to her mother, Margriet Hermans, who died in June, triggering a formal police summons. Administrative Delays: The original speeding infraction was recorded while her mother was still alive, but police reports were processed afterward, creating the painful mix-up.

The Traffic Infraction That Sparked the Police Investigation

The situation began with a routine traffic stop when Celien Hermans was caught on camera driving too fast. She immediately acknowledged the infraction, noting that her speed was not excessive. However, that was not the reason local authorities requested her presence at the station. When officers ran the vehicle’s registration details, the system flagged the car as belonging to someone who was deceased.

That person was her mother, Margriet Hermans, who had passed away in June. When Celien appeared at the station, investigators quickly realized there were no suspicious circumstances behind her driving the vehicle. The discrepancy arose because the official traffic citation had been captured while her mother was still alive, but the paperwork and police reports were processed afterward. The administrative timing made an already emotional situation particularly painful for the family.

Understanding the Legal Status of a Deceased Person’s Vehicle

The incident highlights strict administrative rules regarding vehicles left behind after a person dies. When a car owner passes away, the automobile is not automatically transferred to family members from a legal standpoint. Anyone driving that vehicle before formal administrative steps are completed can draw scrutiny from law enforcement and judicial authorities.

Without official paperwork or a temporary family arrangement formally registered, the vehicle is administratively considered ‘suspicious’ or ‘unauthorized’. While such cases usually resolve into simple family transfers once documents are presented, police are required to check the paperwork to ensure the vehicle is not being used without authorization. Celien Hermans later used the public attention surrounding her station visit to urge others to exercise caution with administrative paperwork during sensitive periods of bereavement.

Radio 2 Revelation and Public Reaction

The story gained broader traction when Celien Hermans discussed the ordeal publicly during an appearance on Radio 2 alongside host Peter Van de Veire. Maintaining a candid perspective on the mix-up, she recounted how the local officers nearly fell off their chairs.

Photo: newslocker.com

By bringing the incident into the open, she turned a private administrative headache into a cautionary tale about bureaucratic delays following a family death. While the matter concluded without formal sanctions or malicious findings, the incident underscores how rigid administrative systems interact with personal grief, leaving families to navigate unexpected hurdles long after a loved one has passed away.