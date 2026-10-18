San Antonio Spurs enter 2026-27 season with high expectations

Entering the 2026-27 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs face towering expectations following a Western Conference Finals appearance, driven by Victor Wembanyama and an evolving backcourt, NBAmaniacs reported earlier this week. Armed with internal growth from Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper alongside veteran addition Tobias Harris, the franchise aims to take the final step toward a championship.

Sizing Up the Western Conference Heavyweights

The Spurs defied projections during the previous campaign, transforming from a rising group into a formidable force that cut through the postseason before falling in the Western Conference Finals. While competitors like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks navigated salary cap pressures under the league’s second apron, San Antonio reinforced its roster without sacrificing core assets. NBAmaniacs noted that the Spurs stand out as the only major contender in their tier to materially improve their personnel without depleting depth.

og anunoby blocks de'aaron fox; spurs vs knicks pic.twitter.com/53oQEpkVas — https://x.com/F0RGIAT0/status/2064913376661180659

The acquisition of Tobias Harris addresses a glaring frontcourt need. Harris arrives in San Antonio following a consistent postseason run with the Detroit Pistons, where he served as a reliable offensive outlet capable of creating his own shot. His arrival provides the perimeter spacing, low-post scoring, and defensive versatility necessary to complement Wembanyama in the paint. That frontcourt reinforcement helps alleviate the physical burden on the young French star.

Team Key Offseason Addition 2026-27 Status San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris Expanded depth, Western Conference finalist Oklahoma City Thunder Core Retention / Cap Managed Elite defense, health dependent New York Knicks Roster Adjustment Lost interior depth due to apron constraints

Managing Backcourt Hierarchies and Rotation Depth

In his first year as official head coach, Mitch Johnson enters his tenure facing complex rotation decisions, particularly regarding guard De’Aaron Fox. Secured under contract through 2030, Fox occupied an unusual secondary role last season. Fox shot 2/9 from the field (22%) during the finals, shouldering blame for critical late-game execution lapses while playing through injuries.

Despite those struggles, Fox remains an essential creative catalyst. The primary challenge for Johnson involves integrating Fox alongside rising talents Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. NBAmaniacs highlighted that these three guards shared the floor for a mere 25 minutes across 18 regular-season games last year. Expanding that shared floor time stands as a central tactical objective for the coaching staff as the 2026-27 campaign tips off.

Regarding his outlook for the upcoming season, Fox told the San Antonio Express-News that he feels fortunate to have been able to move on, noting that while he reflects, it is a new season and a new day.

The Evolution of Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama commands defensive attention unlike any player, creating unprecedented structural stress for opposing coaches. Yet, as NBAmaniacs detailed, the player still possesses room for offensive refinement. While establishing defensive gravity alongside perimeter stoppers headed by Stephon Castle, Wembanyama continues working to eliminate scoring droughts and streamline his decision-making during high-leverage moments.

Entering his third professional campaign, the center appears poised to bridge the gap between dominant stretches and night-in, night-out consistency. His financial flexibility—exemplified by renouncing part of his contract to preserve organizational maneuverability—ensures the front office retains the tools required to secure supporting talents like Castle and Harper long-term.

The Road Ahead in April

San Antonio opens its schedule aiming to surpass the 60-win threshold, with internal targets pointing firmly toward the upper tier of the Western Conference. With a projected record of 61-21, the franchise shifts from the novelty of its initial rebuild into legitimate championship contention, setting the stage for an organization whose sole trajectory points upward.