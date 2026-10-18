Earth Core Leaking Ancient Materials Into Mantle, Study Shows

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have found new evidence that Earth’s core may still be releasing hydrogen, helium, and tungsten into the layers above it.

For decades, standard geological models painted a tidy picture of our planet’s interior. Roughly 4.5 billion years ago at its inception, Earth was a blistering, predominantly liquid sphere. As the globe lost heat, dense elements gravitated downward to construct the core, while lighter materials formed the mantle and crust, with a portion of primordial matter remaining locked away in the planet’s interior. But computer simulations enhanced by machine learning are overturning that textbook view. By examining the quantum behavior of atoms under extreme pressures, geoscientists have tracked how elements are transported from the core, revealing a far more dynamic planet than previously understood.

Machine Learning Simulations Track Hydrogen and Deuterium Isotope Rates

To investigate the process, researchers used computer simulations enhanced by machine learning to analyze the quantum action of molecules and atoms. Because hydrogen is light, its isotopic composition is sensitive to internal conditions.

To trace how this element migrates between the central core and the overlying mantle, the team analyzed hydrogen isotopes, focusing specifically on the proportion of standard hydrogen relative to deuterium, a heavier isotopic variant. The study’s authors determined that the solidification of a magma ocean produces a foundational mantle with a remarkably uniform hydrogen isotope makeup, notwithstanding wide fluctuations in temperature, pressure, and theoretical parameters.

Volcanic Rocks Reveal Primordial Traces of Helium and Tungsten

Ocean island basalts provide physical evidence of this exchange, as these rocks form when hot material rises from deep within Earth. Such volcanic rocks are found in places including Iceland and Baffin Island in Canada. These eruptions carry chemical signatures that may serve as a geochemical time capsule from the solar nebula that created our solar system.

Helium provides a second major piece of evidence. While helium-3 is an ancient isotope originating from the dust and gas cloud that birthed the solar system, helium-4 is generated continuously via radioactive decay. Meanwhile, tungsten offers a third marker. During Earth’s early formation, much of this heavy metal became concentrated in the core. By analyzing specific tungsten isotope patterns preserved in volcanic rocks, scientists can potentially follow the ascent of material traveling upward from the core.

Dynamic Core-Mantle Exchange Reshapes Understanding of Earth Evolution

The new findings demonstrate that Earth’s interior is more dynamic than previously thought. As hydrogen escapes upward, it enriches the mantle and lowers its deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio, potentially bringing light hydrogen accumulated from the solar nebula that created our solar system.

Collectively, these results indicate that magma ocean crystallization yields a primitive mantle with an essentially homogeneous hydrogen isotope composition, despite large variations in pressure, temperature, and model assumptions. Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China

Rather, the measurements indicate that active core-mantle interactions drive continuous changes, casting doubt on the notion that deep-mantle chemical markers are merely static remnants dating back to Earth’s genesis.