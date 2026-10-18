Shure Traces Century of Audio Innovation From 1925 to 2026

Celebrating a century of professional audio in 2026, Shure traces its roots from a 1925 Chicago radio component supplier to an industry giant behind iconic stage microphones like the SM57 and SM58, alongside advanced AI-enabled conferencing systems such as the MXA925 and MXA320.

Few names in professional audio carry the history and recognition of Shure. Founded in Chicago in 1925 by Sidney N. Shure as the Shure Radio Company, the enterprise began as a supplier of radio components before evolving to shape the sound of live entertainment, broadcasting, recording, education, and enterprise collaboration over the span of a century, according to Avplanners.

From 1925 Radio Parts to the 1939 Unidyne Model 55

The early decades established the company’s technical footing. In 1932, Shure introduced its Model 44 condenser microphone. That milestone was followed in 1939 by the release of the Unidyne Model 55, which brought a pioneering single-element unidirectional moving-coil design to the market.

According to Avplanners, directional microphones tackled feedback and unwanted noise—issues that remain vital in AV engineering today—by prioritizing front-facing audio while attenuating sound arriving from other angles. The classic Model 55 silhouette also became closely associated with performers such as Elvis Presley.

The SM57, SM58, and the Expansion into Corporate Conferencing

Stage and studio standards followed in the 1960s. The SM57 debuted in 1965, and the SM58 arrived in 1966. These staples proved essential for professional sound reinforcement, vocals, and instrument miking due to their rugged build and distinctive sound, setting the benchmark for dependable performance in tough, real-world conditions.

As professional audio needs expanded beyond stages and studios, Shure moved into corporate conferencing. In 1983, the company introduced its Automatic Microphone System, followed by the microprocessor-controlled AMS880 in 1984. Later, the Microflex family launched in 1993 to address conferencing and presentation applications with microphones designed for meeting environments, focusing on intelligibility, unobtrusive placement, and ease of operation.

Networked Audio and the 2026 Microflex Advance Portfolio

Networked conference audio advanced significantly with the 2016 introduction of the MXA910 ceiling array, which was later joined by systems like the MXA920 featuring Automatic Coverage technology. By 2026, Shure expanded the family further with the AI-enabled MXA925, enhanced MXA901 capabilities, and a next-generation MXA320 tabletop array.