AIN Donegal seeks homes for five kittens and rescue animals

Five Kittens and Rescue Animals Seek Homes Across Donegal

Animals In Need (AIN) Donegal reported five ten-week-old kittens born to a stray mother are among the latest arrivals seeking homes, highlighting a wider trend of abandoned animals across the county. The five arrivals consist of three black kittens and two tabbies, with one tabby brother and four girls. Dumped and abandoned kittens continue to be discovered throughout the county, including two fortnight-old kittens found alongside a deceased sibling on a riverbank near Gortahork.

Medical Recovery Underway for Rescued Feline Arrivals

The rescue group shared updates on multiple vulnerable animals currently undergoing veterinary care. Among them is a white kitten named Wren, who was found trapped inside a derelict house alongside the bodies of her deceased mother and three siblings.

Wren arrived at AIN suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, and cat flu. After a brief return to a foster home, her weakened immune system forced a readmission to the vet for emergency hand-feeding and a medicated drip. Meanwhile, a ginger and white kitten named Polly showed significant improvement after being rescued with her eyes sealed shut by severe infection. Although treatment restored her sight, residual damage left Polly with reduced vision. Another arrival, a silver British Shorthair-cross named Miss Lily, has already been booked to go to a lovely inside home.

Regional Rehoming Networks and International Animal Transport

While local demand for small dogs remains high, AIN manages a surplus of medium- to large-sized collies by partnering with rehoming centers in the UK and Scandinavia, where dog overpopulation is less severe. The organization also handles the return of adopted animals when placements do not work out, such as a dog named Finn who came back into their care.

Fundraising and Community Support for Donegal Animal Care

Community support has helped sustain operations. A local supporter donated a hamper for an online and in-store raffle at the AIN Charity Shop in Donegal Town, while Jollyes the Pet People in Derry provided a substantial pet food donation.

AIN operates dedicated helplines for adoption, fostering, and volunteering, with specialized contacts available for cat and kitten enquiries by calling 087 7644420.

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