A historic 19th-century municipal building in Limoges, France, was largely destroyed by fire during nationwide demonstrations against the rising cost of living, with authorities confirming that more than 1,800 people have been detained across the country following widespread clashes and property damage.

The unrest, which erupted over the weekend, drew between 550 and 800 thousand participants nationwide according to government and union figures. Demonstrators mobilized under the banner “Yellow and Young”—a direct homage to the “Yellow Vests” movement that challenged President Emmanuel Macron’s administration between 2018 and 2019. This latest wave of discontent was fueled primarily by cost-of-living pressures, exacerbated by inflation and the war in the Middle East.

The Destruction of Limoges City Hall

The most striking architectural casualty of the weekend occurred in Limoges, located in the center-west of France, where the municipal town hall was gutted by fire. Inaugurated in 1883 and inspired by the architecture of Paris’s own municipal headquarters, the landmark building had successfully survived two world wars before falling victim to Saturday’s violence.

A fire engulfed the roof of Limoges City Hall on Saturday, causing its clock tower to collapse. The historic building was completed in 1883 and designated a French historic monument in 1975. pic.twitter.com/VtKVeEBa2h — https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2111606649320357935

Local witnesses compared the devastation to the 2019 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Limoges Guillaume Guérin sharply criticized the lack of adequate police resources, stating that local law enforcement officers were quickly overwhelmed by a crowd of hundreds of people equipped with a heavy log used for breaking in to breach the doors.

Widespread Clashes and Arrest Records

A violência ocorreu em centros urbanos incluindo Paris, Marseille, Lille e Lyon. In Marseille and Lille, protesters breached town halls, with rioters in Marseille tearing down a bust of Marianne, the symbol of the French Republic.

Photo: Estadão

Laurent Nuñez confirmed that nationwide detentions surpassed 1,800 individuals. In Paris alone, over 855 people were detained, a number considered record-breaking by authorities. According to authorities, 517 suspects remained in police custody by Sunday, a cohort that included 171 minors. Emergency services reported that over 500 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters sustained injuries during the weekend’s street battles.

Photo: O GLOBO

Metric Estimated Figures / Data Estimated National Turnout 550 to 800 thousand Total National Detentions Over 1,800 individuals Paris Custody Cases 517 suspects (including 171 minors) Affected Establishments Approximately 1,500 commercial properties Injured Security Personnel Over 500 police, gendarmes, and firefighters

The Federation of Commerce and Distribution estimated that approximately 1,500 retail establishments across France suffered direct damage, with financial losses expected to reach hundreds of millions of euros. The intense urban combat forced authorities to deploy tear gas, water cannons, and grenades. In Saint-Étienne, a 17-year-old protester suffered the traumatic amputation of a hand following the explosion of a security force grenade. Perto de Lyon, em Saint-Denis, and in other urban areas, local figures like Bally Bagayoko of Saint-Denis were impacted, needing to use soro fisiológico nos olhos after being struck by tear gas while attempting to protect demonstrators.

Political Fallout and Blame Shifting

The severity of the unrest triggered immediate political friction within the French government and opposition parties. Centrist allies of President Emmanuel Macron and right-wing figures such as Marine Le Pen pointed fingers at the radical left. Conversely, representatives of left-wing factions accused conservative and far-right actors of inflaming public anger. The leader of the radical-left party A França Insubmissa (LFI) reacted by stating: Aqueles que compartilham a nossa luta não têm nada a ver com a pilhagem, com o saque . Meanwhile, the socialist deputy mayor of Paris accused Le Pen’s National Rally party of acting como um bombeiro piromaníaco to boost her 2027 presidential ambitions.

Historic Limoges City Hall destroyed by blaze amid nationwide France protests

Marine Tondelier, leader of the Ecologists party, publicly demanded the resignation of Laurent Nuñez, accusing the ministry of underestimating the scale of the demonstrations and failing to prepare an adequate security scheme.