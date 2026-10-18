Rolex Four Seasons Watches Sell for 37.3 Million Pounds

A unique set of four Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watches named “Four Seasons” sold at a London charity auction organized by Phillips for a combined 37.3 million British pounds, equivalent to approximately 49.5 million US dollars.

London Auction Results and Charitable Allocation

Total proceeds reached 37.3 million British pounds (approx. 41.2 million Swiss francs or 49.5 million US dollars), setting a record for a single collection of items donated to a charity auction according to Phillips.

The complete revenue is directed to two entities: the Federer Foundation, supporting children’s education in southern Africa and Switzerland, and Re:wild, a conservation organization co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Individual lots were sold separately rather than as a single set, with telephone bidding driving the transactions under the gavel of auctioneer Aurel Bacs.

Valuation Breakdown of the Four Seasons Daytona Set

The collection comprises four unique timepieces based on the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, featuring sapphire crystals, 100-meter water resistance, and the automatic Rolex caliber 4131 movement with a 72-hour power reserve. Each piece utilizes a distinct combination of precious metals and gemstones to represent an individual season.

The Rolex Four Seasons Daytona Collection Sells for $49,400,000.Winter sold for $13.2MSpring sold for $9.01MSummer sold for $13.65MAutumn sold for$13.52M pic.twitter.com/HQT1lqs6nP — https://x.com/Rolexclocks/status/2104697273091592465

The Summer model, crafted in Everose pink gold, achieved the highest individual price of the event at 10.3 million British pounds. The Autumn edition, produced in yellow gold, followed closely at 10.2 million British pounds. The Winter variant, built from platinum, realized 10 million British pounds, while the Spring version, constructed from white gold, brought in 6.8 million British pounds.

Season Model Metal Composition Auction Price (GBP) Summer Everose Pink Gold 10.3 million Autumn Yellow Gold 10.2 million Winter Platinum 10 million Spring White Gold 6.8 million

Collector Market Precedents and Comparison

Prior to the event, market speculation centered on whether the Rolex set would challenge the 31 million Swiss francs achieved by a single Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime at the 2019 Only Watch charity auction. While the combined total for the four Rolex pieces surpassed that benchmark, industry observers noted the distinction between a single unique watch sale and a curated collection of four distinct units.

The Rolex “Four Seasons” watches were initially exhibited discreetly during the Watches & Wonders 2026 event, where photography was restricted. Public confirmation of the London charity auction followed in early September, establishing a clear path to the autumn sale where collectors competed primarily via telephone channels.