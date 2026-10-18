Scott Boland claims two wickets as rain halts Australia

On a rain-shortened opening day of the second Test in Gqeberha on October 18, 2026, Scott Boland claimed two wickets in two balls to leave South Africa at 2/20 after Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl on a damp, green St George’s Park surface.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Punters looking at live Test match markets will note the damp, green St George’s Park surface as South Africa face Australia.

Nathan Lyon’s omission changes the structural dynamics for fantasy managers relying on spin-heavy overseas tracks, as Australia continues its trend of deploying a four-pronged pace attack.

The Surface Shock That Forced Australia’s Hand

The decision to leave Nathan Lyon out of the XI marks the fifth time in ten Tests that Australia has opted for an all-pace attack. It is the first time Lyon has been omitted from a red-ball Test when fit since he was recalled to the side in place of Ashton Agar for the third Test of the 2013 Ashes in England. The green, slippery surface prepared at St George’s Park dictated the selection, a stark contrast to the historically slow tracks encountered at the venue in 2014 and 2018.

Steve Smith admitted to being taken aback when inspecting the pitch before the toss. Speaking to Fox Cricket’s Mark Howard, Smith noted that the head curator eschewed the traditional use of hessian underneath the covers to retain moisture in long-form matches.

Boland Strikes Before the Rains Intervene

Play started two hours late due to persistent rain, and Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood initially struggled to maintain their footing on the slick surface. But once Cummins turned to Boland, the 37-year-old Victorian delivered an immediate breakthrough.

Boland nipped a delivery back sharply to trap Aiden Markram via an inside edge onto his stumps. The very next ball, he found the outside edge of David Bedingham’s bat through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Temba Bavuma survived the hat-trick ball by the skin of his teeth, fending an inside edge onto his pad as intermittent rain eventually forced an early end to proceedings at 4.13pm local time.

Rabada’s Return Bolsters the Proteas

South Africa reshuffled their lineup following a defeat in Durban, welcoming back Kagiso Rabada alongside debutant Marques Ackerman and Matthew Breetzke. Rabada boasts 58 wickets in 11 Tests against Australia at an average of 21.39.

Match Detail Data / Status Venue St George’s Park, Gqeberha Current Score South Africa 2/20 (12.2 overs) Notout Batters Marques Ackerman (5*), Temba Bavuma (4*) Key Bowler Scott Boland (2/0)

Play on day two is scheduled to resume at 6.45pm AEDT, with Australia hunting a first victory at the venue since 1997 to secure an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.