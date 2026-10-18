Covered Call ETFs Trigger Unexpected Tax Liabilities for Investors

Covered call exchange-traded funds have gained a following for their ability to generate monthly cash flow, but a tax surprise could be lurking for many investors. While these actively managed funds deliver attractive yields, the resulting distributions—ranging from ordinary dividends to return of capital—frequently trigger unexpected tax liabilities.

The Covered Call Tax Reality Check

Distributions often include return of capital, which lowers an investor’s cost basis and defers capital gains taxes until the shares are eventually sold.

Funds like the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) feature vastly different tax-cost ratios, impacting after-tax returns.

Unpacking the Distribution Mix in Income ETFs

The core premise of a covered call fund remains straightforward: holding equities while selling call options to generate steady income in exchange for capped capital upside. However, the distribution mechanics are far from uniform. Distributions arrive as dividends, capital gains, or non-dividend distributions commonly known as return of capital (ROC). When a fund executes an ROC distribution, it returns a portion of the investor’s original principal rather than a generated economic profit. This mechanism is not taxed as current income; instead, it reduces the investment’s cost basis, magnifying capital gains liabilities at the time of sale.

As ProShares noted in a blog on covered call strategy and tax efficiency, strategies vary widely. Some funds disburse only ordinary dividends, while others blend multiple distribution types. Because individual tax brackets span a wide spectrum, the gap between pre-tax distributions and what investors retain after paying taxes can be substantial. Edwin Retter, senior wealth advisor at Mission Wealth in Melbourne, Florida, observed that investors regularly express surprise at the magnitude of qualified dividends and ordinary income, alongside confusion regarding the mechanics of return of capital.

Fund Ticker Expense Ratio 30-Day SEC Yield 3-Year Tax-Cost Ratio JEPI 0.35% 7.45% 3.11 JEPQ 0.35% 11.56% 4.30 SPYI 0.68% 0.45% 0.48 VOO 0.03% N/A N/A

Evaluating Tax-Cost Ratios and Net Portfolio Returns

To measure the erosion caused by annual distributions, investors utilize the Morningstar Tax Cost Ratio. This metric calculates the percentage by which an annualized return is reduced due to taxes paid on distributions. According to Morningstar methodology, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) carries a three-year tax cost ratio of 3.11, meaning top-bracket investors lose roughly 3.11 percentage points of annualized return to taxes. Its counterpart, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), registers a three-year tax cost ratio of 4.30. By contrast, the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) records a three-year tax cost ratio of 0.48, benefiting from a higher proportion of return of capital distributions that temporarily defer tax consequences.

The after-tax net total return might fall below your expectations. — Matthew Smart, chief investment officer at WWM Investments in Chicago

Brent Sullivan, an independent tax analyst at Tax Alpha Insider, emphasized that net asset value (NAV) growth must outpace the distribution rate to maintain long-term viability. The fund’s NAV must keep going up to sustain those distributions. It’s not magic. The money has to come from somewhere, and it can’t just come from new investors, Sullivan stated. Beyond tax efficiency, expense ratios also weigh on performance. Traditional index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and Vanguard Morningstar Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) charge an expense ratio of 0.03%, compared with 0.35% for JEPI and JEPQ, and 0.68% for SPYI.

Structuring Portfolios Within Tax-Advantaged Accounts

Aaron Brachman, wealth manager at the Washington Wealth Group of Steward Partners in Washington, D.C., pointed out that investors are simply deferring tax liabilities until they liquidate their holdings. To mitigate these friction points, advisors suggest housing covered call ETFs inside tax-deferred accounts such as traditional IRAs, allowing distributions to compound without immediate tax penalties.

Covered-Call ETFs Are Booming. But Not All Yield Is Good

Alternative income strategies continue to draw interest, particularly as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovers near 5%. Andrew Urbanski, founder and chief investment officer at N10 Assets in Greenwich, Connecticut, outlined a preference for fixed-income allocations combined with high-quality growth equities to manage interest rate risk, drawing down principal in a more cost-efficient manner when needed.