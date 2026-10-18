Smile Appoints Yield for Influencer Marketing in Austria

Vienna-based communications agency Yield took over influencer marketing for digital insurance brand Smile in Austria, targeting younger, digital-native consumers through everyday content scenarios focused on car and home policies.

The Bottom Line

Yield assumed the mandate for Smile’s influencer marketing in September 2026, aiming to scale brand recognition across the Austrian market.

The campaign spotlights digital onboarding, customer service accessibility, and cancellation policies.

Smile operates as the digital sales channel of Helvetia Versicherungen AG, entering the Austrian market in October 2022 with a client base exceeding 13,000 policyholders.

Expanding the Digital Portfolio in Austria

Smile operates as the digital brand of Helvetia Versicherungen AG, offering online-first motor vehicle and household policies. Since launching operations in October 2022, the brand has accumulated over 13,000 customers across the country. To scale this footprint further, the company partnered with Vienna communications agency Yield to direct its influencer marketing strategy.

The campaign focuses heavily on everyday utility. Rather than traditional advertising, selected content creators demonstrate policy mechanics using relatable daily scenarios. The communication pillars center around the digital contracting process, customer support, and cancellation possibilities.

Photo: pr-journal.de

Agency Execution and Campaign Strategy

Yield brings established digital expertise to the mandate. Founded in 2009, the agency manages public relations, social media, and digital marketing for clients from its offices in Vienna and Munich. Managing Director Alexander Langgruber noted that partnering with Smile allows an established insurer to adapt effectively to a younger demographic. Digital marketing managers Sophie Dojaczek and Ivana Jovic lead the operational execution at Yield, leveraging their existing creator networks.

Patrick Madl, Managing Director of Smile Österreich, emphasized that the collaboration targets consumers looking for frictionless online insurance procurement. By breaking down policy details into everyday contexts, the brand aims to demystify online-only coverage structures for everyday policyholders.

Metric / Milestone Details Market Entry October 2022 (Helvetia Versicherungen AG digital brand) Current Client Base More than 13,000 policyholders in Austria Agency Partner Yield (Vienna/Munich), handling influencer marketing since September 2026 Core Offerings Kfz (Motor vehicle) and Haushalts (Household) insurance

Next Steps for Digital Insurance Outreach

As the campaign rolls out across social platforms, the primary objective remains customer acquisition and conversion among demographics that historically bypass traditional insurance brokers. The partnership bridges the gap between conventional risk protection and modern digital consumption habits.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.