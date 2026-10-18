Eugenio Chacarra Leads DP World India Championship as Rory McIlroy Fades

Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra seized a two-shot lead at 14-under par through 11 holes of his third round at the weather-hit DP World India Championship, leaving Rory McIlroy trailing 10 shots back at Delhi Golf Club.

The marathon day of golf in New Delhi saw players scrambling to catch up after day one suffered a nearly five-hour weather delay. Chacarra, who already claimed the Hero Indian Open earlier this season, resumed his weather-delayed second round one shot off the pace. He carded a second successive five-under 67 in the morning to lead Scott Jamieson by a single stroke at the halfway mark. The 26-year-old Spaniard then surged ahead in round three by birdieing four of his first seven holes before darkness forced a suspension of play.

Chacarra Outpaces Chasing Pack as Leaderboards Shift

With 25 holes remaining in his tournament, Chacarra sits two strokes clear of the field. Netherlands golfer Joost Luiten and fellow Spaniard Angel Hidalgo occupy the chasing pack at 12-under par. New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier, Poland’s Adrian Meronk, and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson sit another stroke back at 11-under.

THIRD WIN OF THE SEASON 🏆Eugenio Chacarra wins the 2026 DP World India Championship 🇮🇳#DPWIC pic.twitter.com/HHFncRCNFP — https://x.com/DPWorldTour/status/2111772662586577344

The tournament holds significant implications for the season-long Race to Dubai standings. Chacarra is projected to leapfrog Patrick Reed and claim the top spot in the rankings should he convert his current position into a victory, holding three events remaining in the season.

Player Nationality Score Holes Completed (Round 3) Eugenio Chacarra Spain -14 11* Joost Luiten Netherlands -12 12* Angel Hidalgo Spain -12 11* Scott Jamieson Scotland -11 11*

McIlroy Fades Under Pressure on Marathon Saturday

While Chacarra advanced his title ambitions, Rory McIlroy saw his championship hopes unravel. McIlroy completed a bogey-free 68 in the morning session to sit just four strokes behind Chacarra. However, the six-time major champion ran out of steam during the afternoon round.

Photo: supersport.com

McIlroy dropped four shots in his first 10 holes of the third round, mixing bogeys and a double bogey before sparking a brief recovery. He salvaged ground by holing out from a bunker for an eagle three at the 14th hole. At four-under par through 15 holes, he stands tied for 40th place.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood sits tied for 11th at nine-under par after completing his third round, while Tom McKibbin reached 10-under through 14 holes to tie for seventh.

Lowry Rescues Form After Morning Scramble

Shane Lowry experienced a contrasting day of fortunes, bouncing back from the brink of missing the cut. Having resumed his second round three shots outside the cut line with 12 holes remaining, Lowry played those holes in seven-under to shoot a 65.

Lowry carried that momentum into the third round with three birdies in his first four holes. Although he lost momentum on the back nine, he reflected positively on his 30-hole stretch.

“I got off to a great start and got myself back in the tournament,” Lowry said. “Then I just went stale on the back nine. Played all right, but just couldn’t convert any chances.”

Lowry admitted he was half-packing his bags to go home before his morning turnaround. Looking back at his season, he noted that securing the Irish Open trophy remains a highlight he will appreciate during the winter break.