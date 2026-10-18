376 Hours of Telescope Data Reveal Satellite Radio Interference

Low-Earth orbit satellites are emitting radio signals that interfere with astronomy across multiple frequencies, according to a study published on October 18, 2026. Researchers tracked satellite constellations using major radio telescopes, warning that stray radiation and intentional transmissions threaten sensitive cosmic observations.

Observational astronomy faces a mounting threat as private enterprises launch massive constellations into space. Communications satellites operating in low-earth orbit emit radio signals that cross into frequencies used by astronomers to study the universe, as reported in a study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Tracking Starlink, OneWeb, and Guowang Constellations with Australian Telescopes

To map the interference, study authors utilized the Mopra radio telescope and the Australia Telescope Compact Array. Over nearly 376 hours of observation starting in April 2024, researchers tracked satellites belonging to Starlink, OneWeb, and China’s Guowang constellations.

The collected data allowed researchers to categorize satellite emissions into three distinct groups. Intended transmissions include direct-to-cell signals beamed straight from Starlink hardware. Unwanted transmissions encompass secondary emissions, such as harmonic signals appearing at multiples of the primary transmission frequency. Unintended radiation covers stray electromagnetic leakage from onboard computers and power converters.

Specific Frequencies and Blind Spots Threatening Space Research

The study highlights specific interference points that jeopardize key scientific inquiries. Researchers identified a signal from the OneWeb constellation operating at 1,613.19 megahertz, a frequency vital for studying hydroxyl ions in space, which serve as crucial tracers for star formation and galactic structure. Furthermore, observations revealed radiation at 2,700 Hz appearing in nearly 77% of scans from a specific version of Starlink satellites.

Some detected signals blazed up to 100 billion times brighter than typical astronomical sources. Experts warned that this extreme brightness risks blinding highly sensitive telescopes, drowning out the faint natural signals arriving from distant celestial objects.

Orbital Environmentalism and Regulatory Gaps at the International Telecommunication Union

This proliferation of artificial noise reframes the orbital environment through the lens of orbital environmentalism and treats the night sky as a shared heritage. Just as urban light pollution hampers ground-based optical astronomy, radio pollution from mega-constellations threatens radio astronomy.

Organizations like the International Telecommunication Union allocate radio frequencies to prevent signal clashes between communication systems. However, existing legal frameworks fall short when addressing the sheer volume of new low-earth orbit satellites and their unintended electronic leakage. The study authors argue that current international laws lag behind rapid private-sector deployments, raising complex questions about state liability and the oversight obligations outlined in the Outer Space Treaty.

Proposed Solutions for Protecting the Radio Spectrum

Protecting the observational window into space requires a mix of engineering updates and regulatory overhauls. Study authors recommend that operators adopt existing international rules originally designed for atmospheric radio transmissions to govern space orbits instead. They also call for continuous emissions monitoring by satellite designers, operators, and space agencies as private enterprises like Starlink and Amazon Leo expand direct-to-cell services.

On the hardware side, mitigation strategies focus on improved onboard shielding and advanced signal-processing tools within telescopes to filter out radio frequency interference. Without these steps, the balance between global internet coverage and the preservation of a radio-quiet environment for science remains in jeopardy.