FC København host AGF in Superliga match

FC København prepare to host AGF at Parken Stadium on October 18, 2026, entering the fixture at the summit of the Superliga standings with 24 points. Jacob Neestrup’s squad aims to rebound domestically following a 2-1 away defeat against Midtjylland on Sunday, October 11, 2026, though they quickly responded in Europe by defeating SC Braga 3-0 in the Conference League on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The hosts boast exceptional attacking numbers, particularly on home turf where they have secured victories in all four matches at Parken Stadium. During these home fixtures, København have netted 10 goals while conceding just 3, averaging 3.25 total goals per game. Across their opening 10 league fixtures, the club has tallied 24 goals.

Squad Absences and Ownership Speculation in Copenhagen

Manager Jacob Neestrup will have to navigate several key absences for the upcoming clash. Andreas Cornelius is suspended for one match following critical remarks made after the Midtjylland defeat, a particularly notable blow given that the forward scored twice against SC Braga. Meanwhile, 27-year-old midfielder Magnus Mattsson remains sidelined with an injury, and 28-year-old midfielder Mads Emil Madsen has missed recent fixtures due to illness.

Off the pitch, external reports have surfaced suggesting the club owners are evaluating a potential partial or complete sale of FC København. Despite the speculation, the club has issued statements indicating that all football operations will continue as normal.

Visitors AGF arrive in the capital seeking consistency after securing their first league win of the campaign on Monday, October 12, 2026, by defeating Sønderjyske 3-0 at home. The breakthrough victory lifted AGF to 10th place in the table with 8 points following a difficult start to the season.

AGF’s Travel Struggles and Head-to-Head History at Parken

Defensive vulnerabilities have plagued AGF on the road, where they have conceded 10 goals across 5 away fixtures without recording a single clean sheet, averaging 2 goals conceded per match while managing to score 6 times away from home. On Thursday, October 15, 2026, AGF fell 1-0 away to Gent in the Conference League after conceding a late goal following a disciplined defensive display.

AGF’s injury list includes 26-year-old midfielder Kevin Yakob, alongside 33-year-old midfielder Nicolai Poulsen, 28-year-old winger Gift Links, and 18-year-old attacking midfielder Tómas Óli Kristjánsson. Additionally, 28-year-old attacking midfielder Mikael Anderson is listed as doubtful after being forced off just 20 minutes into the match against Gent.

Historical trends at Parken Stadium highlight a consistent pattern of high-scoring encounters between the two sides. All of the last six Superliga meetings at the venue have finished with Over 2.5 goals and both teams scoring (BTTS).