Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks trade barbs on social media

Kevin Durant has traded barbs with Dillon Brooks on social media after Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia publicly criticized past roster moves. The online exchange reignites a lingering rivalry tied to the 2025 trade that sent Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Brooks.

The Remarks That Sparked the Backlash

The digital fallout began when Ishbia reflected on the February 2023 decision to acquire Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns owner admitted that pouring massive financial resources into the initial roster construction was a flawed strategy. Ishbia clarified that his comments were not a personal critique of Durant, but rather a reflection on building a sustainable organizational identity.

I’m not criticizing Kevin Durant personally, Ishbia stated regarding the team’s historical spending habits. The point is what we represent in Phoenix, believing in that vision and path. Early on, we weren’t doing that, just trying to solve problems with money.

Ishbia emphasized his current hands-on approach to all major basketball decisions. He pointed to Brooks, Jordan Goodwin, and Collin Gillespie as foundational pieces of a newly established team culture often dubbed the “SunsDNA,” prioritizing grit and collective identity.

Durant Fires Back on Social Media

Durant took to X, formerly Twitter, to defend his tenure in Arizona while aiming a thinly veiled insult at Brooks. The veteran forward referenced Brooks’ legal troubles to mock the current Phoenix locker room dynamic.

#BlameKD. At 36, I’m still playing at a high level and helping you get back the ‘culture’ you love so much, Durant posted, before adding a pointed reference to his former teammate’s recent legal hurdles. Mat is acting like I was the one arrested for a DUI.

The allusion pointed directly at Brooks, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 6, 2026. Brooks was formally charged with a misdemeanor in September 2026, though a definitive guilty verdict has not been handed down.

Brooks Responds Through Instagram Stories

Brooks quickly fired back at the jab via Instagram Stories, expressing visible displeasure at Durant bringing up his pending legal case. Brooks suggested that the team environment in Phoenix improved following Durant’s departure.

Appreciate Mat for clearing out the stink in the locker room before I got here. #culture, Brooks wrote in his online retort.

Ishbia later clarified that his initial remarks about the team’s historical financial strategy were misinterpreted. Meanwhile, the public airing of grievances highlights the friction between the two players and the ongoing narrative surrounding the Suns’ organizational pivot.