Why Even Large Inheritances No Longer Guarantee Homeownership in Switzerland

In Switzerland, persistent price appreciation in the housing market has outpaced income growth for decades, leaving even substantial inheritances insufficient for homeownership. A study by the University of Lausanne reveals that while 40% of property buyers relied on family gifts or inheritances by 2023, soaring valuations now price out even generational wealth.

Here is the math. As reported, real estate prices have climbed much faster than household earnings across Switzerland, with property values having surged at roughly four times the pace of wage growth. Consequently, traditional avenues of funding have fractured under the weight of strict regulatory requirements and high capital thresholds.

The Bottom Line

Generational Reliance: Data compiled by University of Lausanne economist Marius Brülhart shows that the share of buyers utilizing inheritances or donations jumped from 27% in 2007 to 40% by 2023.

Data compiled by University of Lausanne economist Marius Brülhart shows that the share of buyers utilizing inheritances or donations jumped from 27% in 2007 to 40% by 2023. Median Realities: According to data, the median donation sits at 25,000 francs, and the median inheritance is in a range between 70,000 and 150,000 francs, rendering standard familial transfers inadequate for property acquisition.

University Data Exposes the Limits of Generational Wealth

To understand the mechanics of this market freeze, economists at the University of Lausanne examined anonymous tax declarations from the cantons of Berne and Lucerne. Led by economics professor Marius Brülhart, the research team analyzed a dataset covering nearly 17 million filings to track the transfer of wealth. The findings show a heavy reliance on parental support, yet illustrate why that support is reaching a hard ceiling.

The total wealth susceptible to being inherited represents 3,600 billion francs. For the median household, a donation median of 25,000 francs falls drastically short of the equity needed by modern lenders. Even if two individuals each received a significant inheritance, those sums would often fail to secure the 140,000-franc inheritance requirement calculated for a mid-tier older apartment.

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Banking Criteria and the Average Household Deficit

The structural barrier lies in the strict affordability metrics enforced by Swiss lending institutions. Under current guidelines, mortgage interest charges must not exceed one-third of a borrower’s income.

For an older apartment, it would need 140,000 francs. Fredy Hasenmaile, chief economist at the Raiffeisen banking group, points out that inheritances of this order of magnitude remain entirely atypical, as a young family typically inherits much smaller sums.

Property Type Average Market Price Required Inheritance Support New Detached House (5 rooms) 1.5 million CHF 670,000 CHF Older Detached House 1.3 million CHF 500,000 CHF New Apartment 1.15 million CHF 340,000 CHF Older Apartment 950,000 CHF 140,000 CHF

Who Continues to Buy Amid Market Saturation?

Despite transaction volumes cooling from previous peaks, market activity persists. The number of transactions remains relatively high regarding historical levels. The economist distinguishes three cases. The first group comprises immigrants coming to work in well-paid positions whose income allows them to satisfy regulatory requirements. The second category includes wealthy households acquiring multiple units to put them on the rental market. Finally, some buyers belong to the older population, who have saved for many years and manage to realize a dream of ownership late in life.

As the market moves forward, the traditional pathway from salary and moderate savings to homeownership is increasingly restricted, leaving standard inheritance mechanisms insufficient to bridge the valuation gap.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.