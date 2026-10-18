Make-A-Wish Hires Operations and Finance Manager Starting at $63,000

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Western NC is hiring an Operations and Finance Manager to oversee internal accounts payable and day-to-day administrative systems, with a starting rate of $63,000 per year. Operating out of the regional finance and operations team, the incoming manager will handle weekly vendor setups, check request coding, and audit documentation requirements while serving as the primary internal technology coordinator for the nonprofit.

As a hybrid position requiring regular in-office presence two or more days a week, the role demands robust coordination across multiple departments. The manager reports directly to the VP Finance and Operations, working standard Monday-to-Friday office hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Daily Financial and Administrative Responsibilities

The position carries broad administrative, human resources, and financial oversight duties designed to keep the regional chapter running smoothly. Key weekly tasks include processing accounts payable, reviewing invoices, obtaining required approvals, and coordinating monthly PNC expense reports for leadership and operations teams. The job additionally entails completing quarterly program and event inventory reporting, assisting accounts receivable with stewardship as needed during event season, and maintaining organizational financial policies, internal controls, and audit requirements.

Beyond accounts payable, the manager oversees employee onboarding during an incoming staff member’s first 90 days. This includes collecting paperwork, coordinating benefits enrollment, scheduling annual human resources training, and reviewing policy handbooks. The role also handles internship programs, coordinating technology access, background checks, and certificates of insurance as operational requests arise. Additional duties involve managing job postings, supporting the resume inbox during the hiring process, and handling staff questions regarding benefits.

Qualifications and Application Process

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree and demonstrate strong organizational skills, time management, and attention to detail. The position requires a high level of sensitivity when dealing with staff, donors, board members, volunteers, and wish families, alongside a valid driver’s license and access to reliable transportation. Candidates must also be adaptable and self-motivated, possess knowledge of Microsoft Office programs and general office equipment, and demonstrate the physical ability to type on a computer keyboard, use a computer mouse, stand, move, or walk between offices and during fundraising or events sometimes on uneven ground, and occasionally stoop, bend, lift, carry, or place boxes of documents or other materials weighing less than 25 lbs.

Candidates interested in the position must email a resume and cover letter specifying the role in the subject line to [email protected]. The organization requests that applicants make no phone calls regarding the opening.