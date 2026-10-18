Global armed conflicts have reached their highest level since the Second World War, driven by shifting power balances and a fracturing international order. International analysts warn that the risk of a major global war demands serious attention over the coming decade, even as artificial intelligence models place the highest risk period between 2028 and 2035.

Sixty-Five Active Conflicts and the Erosion of the Post-War Order

The modern security landscape is defined by an unprecedented accumulation of armed struggles. International monitoring organizations report that 65 active armed conflicts are currently underway across the globe, setting a post-World War II record that places immense pressure on international stability.

While Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine remains a central destabilizing force in Europe, devastating wars in Gaza and Sudan generate severe human casualties. The conflict in Sudan alone has displaced more than 14 million people amid widespread violence against civilians.

Writing for the Financial Times, international commentator Gideon Rahman points to a fundamental shift in the global balance of power as a primary driver of this instability. In 1989, G7 economies accounted for roughly two-thirds of worldwide industrial and economic production. By 2022, that share had contracted to approximately 43 percent, creating expanded openings for revisionist powers determined to alter the international architecture.

Nationalist Leaders and the Dangerous Revival of Spheres of Influence

The return of strongman politics has accelerated the decay of multilateral rules. The rise of nationalist leaders—including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Benjamin Netanyahu—has emboldened regional pressures. Russia’s aggressive trajectory spans from its 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea to its 2015 intervention in Syria and subsequent assault on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Beijing has established military outposts in the South China Sea and pushed rival claimants away from disputed shallows.

These actions reflect a broader push by major powers to carve out exclusive spheres of influence where dominant states dictate terms to smaller neighbors. This concept underpins aggressive postures toward Ukraine and Taiwan. Yet analysts note that such arrangements ignore the fundamental sovereignty of neighboring countries and inevitably trigger fierce resistance.

Compounding these frictions are growing doubts over whether Washington will honor its collective defense commitments. Traditional deterrence relies entirely on an aggressor’s certainty that allied nations will mount a unified response. When leaders question traditional territorial inviolability and signal hesitation regarding treaty obligations toward allies, potential aggressors face dangerous incentives to miscalculate.

Artificial Intelligence Assessments and the 2028 to 2035 Risk Window

Amid these geopolitical tremors, artificial intelligence systems tasked with evaluating global escalation risks have pointed to a fragile horizon. When asked by news outlets to assess the likelihood of a third world war, the AI models emphasized that their outputs are not scientific predictions.

Photo: 5.ua

Nevertheless, the systems identified specific flashpoints that could spiral outward: a direct military clash between Russia and NATO, a conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan, or a regional war that pulls in multiple major powers through chain reactions.

If I had to guess, I would say that World War III is unlikely to start in the next 1–2 years, but the risk of conflict between major powers over the next decade deserves serious attention. According

While an outbreak in 2026 or 2027 is viewed as unlikely, the models single out the period between 2028 and 2035 as an interval of heightened danger where localized conflicts could transition into global escalation. When virtual assistants are prompted to name a specific calendar date, they may generate a placeholder like October 1, 2030, but publishers stress that such figures are chosen at random rather than derived from empirical data.

The Stakes of Deterrence and Alliance Credibility

Geopolitical observers emphasize that rising tensions do not make a global conflagration inevitable. Governments retain powerful incentives to avoid a direct, catastrophic collision between nuclear-armed states. Yet, as defense analysts warn, the cohesion of the international alliance system remains the ultimate firewall.

Photo: Unian

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz observed regarding the intermediate zone between open conflict and stable peace: We are not at war, but we are no longer at peace. Whether the international community can navigate this vulnerable threshold depends entirely on whether security guarantees remain firm and the collective resolve of allied nations stays unmistakably clear.