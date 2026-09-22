War, Runaway AI and Climate Shocks Take Center Stage as World Leaders Meet at UN

World leaders convene at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, confronting major global conflicts, climate shocks, and urgent concerns over runaway artificial intelligence amid deep financial strains at the world body.

Gathering under a global cloud of wars and bitter divisions, heads of state and diplomats arrived in Manhattan for the high-level annual debate. Yet the institution itself faces profound structural questions as its 193 member nations grapple with crises ranging from the Middle East to Ukraine.

High-Level Speakers and Notable Absences in Manhattan

Roughly 130 heads of state and government are scheduled to take the podium this week alongside dozens of ministers. President Donald Trump and French President Emanuel Macron, following the opening state of the world address delivered by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during an interview at U.N. headquarters.

The schedule for the coming days includes speeches from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to address the assembly on Thursday. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not attend in person for a second year because the United States refused him a visa; he will instead address the assembly via video link on the same day.

Equally conspicuous are the leaders choosing to stay away. China’s President Xi Jinping is meeting with the U.S. president in Washington on Wednesday, skipping the U.N. gathering and sending a vice president instead. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian President Narendra Modi have also backed out of the high-level week.

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Financial Relief and the Permanent Crisis at the United Nations

The global body enters the debate carrying the weight of a difficult year. Pushed to the sidelines in efforts to halt major conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, the organization has also suffered through severe financial instability driven by unpaid dues and outstanding arrears from the United States.

However, recent payments have averted an immediate organizational collapse. In recent days, the U.S. paid $725 million toward its dues for the regular operating budget, covering enough to prevent the administration from losing its vote in the General Assembly and signaling that Washington intends to remain in the international body.

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The U.N. is no longer in freefall, but it is stuck in an open-ended or permanent crisis. Richard Gowan, International Crisis Group’s global issues and institutions program director

Richard Gowan noted that while the situation has stabilized since fears a year ago that a U.S. pullout was imminent, chronic financial troubles continue to force cutbacks across peacekeeping operations and humanitarian aid.

Institutional Reform and the Search for Leadership

Beyond immediate geopolitical flashpoints, the structural architecture of the United Nations is taking center stage. Operating at 81 years of age, the organization retains a power distribution rooted in the victorious nations of World War II rather than modern 21st-century global realities. Member states have agreed in principle to a broad reform package targeting institutions like the U.N. Security Council—where the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, and France maintain veto power—though implementation remains difficult.

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Behind closed doors, diplomatic circles are intensely focused on succession. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ second five-year term concludes on December 31, and no clear successor has emerged to take the helm.

Defending the irreplaceable role of multilateral diplomacy, France’s U.N. ambassador, Jerome Bonnafont, stressed the necessity of the gathering.