Trump Announces ‘AI Force’ Ahead of Meeting With Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a dedicated “AI Force,” establishing a new federal initiative aimed at integrating artificial intelligence into national security and defense operations as technology moves to the forefront of upcoming high-level diplomatic talks.

Establishing the AI Force

The newly announced initiative is designed to harness advanced computational capabilities for strategic federal applications. According to administration statements, the task force will coordinate artificial intelligence policy, research, and deployment across key government sectors. The move formalizes a structured approach to managing rapidly evolving technological capabilities that increasingly intersect with national infrastructure and defense.

The announcement arrives just as administration officials prepare for pivotal discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Artificial intelligence and advanced computing have emerged as central friction points and primary agenda items in bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, encompassing concerns over semiconductor supply chains, intellectual property, and autonomous system development.

Bilateral Stakes and Strategic Competition

The timing of the AI Force creation underscores the growing urgency both nations place on technological dominance. The United States and China are currently engaged in a broad strategic competition centered on next-generation technologies, where algorithmic capability and data processing power are viewed as critical metrics of national strength.

Previous diplomatic engagements have frequently addressed trade restrictions on advanced microchips and export controls designed to limit the transfer of sensitive dual-use technologies. By elevating artificial intelligence to a formal institutional initiative on the eve of the presidential meetings, the administration signals a coordinated domestic posture ahead of negotiations.

Next Steps in U.S.-China Diplomacy

The upcoming meetings between President Trump and President Xi Jinping are scheduled to take place later this week, with trade advisors and national security officials from both delegations finalizing the diplomatic agenda.