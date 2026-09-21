Nimble SharePower Review: The 10,000mAh Power Bank That Splits in Half

The Nimble SHAREPOWER is a $79.95 portable battery pack that divides its 10,000mAh capacity into two magnetically connected 5,000mAh modules. Available in black, pink, white, and blue, the device supports 35W total USB-C Power Delivery in Stack Mode and up to 20W per module when separated in Share Mode.

Engineering the Split-Battery Architecture

Portable power banks are notoriously difficult to share gracefully. Handing over a brick with a single cable or tethering two phones to the same plastic block forces users into awkward proximity. Nimble approaches this hardware bottleneck differently with the SHAREPOWER. When joined in Stack Mode, magnetic pins lock the two 5,000mAh cells together, enabling a combined output of up to 35W via USB-C PD while charging up to three devices simultaneously, according to specifications outlined by The Gadgeteer.

Pop the modules apart, and the hardware transforms. Each half functions as an independent 5,000mAh power bank capable of delivering up to 20W PD on its own. The primary module houses a dynamic TFT LCD display or LED power indicator depending on retail specs, alongside a clever foldaway USB-C connector. Meanwhile, the secondary module stores a fabric USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying strap when docked.

Real-World Utility on Group Excursions

Hardware utility often falls apart outside the laboratory, but the split design solves a very specific logistical nightmare during group travel. As Android Central reviewer Namerah Saud Fatmi notes from hands-on testing, sharing a traditional multi-port battery pack usually means staying anchored to the same physical spot. If a travel companion needs a top-up while heading to a restaurant or wandering off to hotel reception, someone is left behind.

Photo: the-gadgeteer.com

Dividing the battery eliminates that tether. One user can take a 5,000mAh module and walk away entirely, leaving the other half behind without sacrificing personal device uptime. While splitting the pack cuts individual capacity down—providing roughly 1.5 to 2 total phone charges depending on the handset, per manufacturer estimates cited by The Gadgeteer—the tradeoff favors spatial freedom.

Managing Asymmetric Charge States

Splitting a battery introduces a subtle thermodynamic and circuit-management puzzle: what happens when one module is drained significantly more than the other during a day out? Reconnecting the two halves triggers an internal charge-balancing sequence. As Nimble co-founder and CEO Ross Howe explained to Wired, the system allows a more charged module to transfer energy to a depleted companion until both sides equalize.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com

At $79.95, it carries a noticeable premium over standard single-unit 10,000mAh bricks. Yet for frequent travelers and digital coordinators perpetually hounded by friends missing their own charging bricks, the engineering execution makes it a standout entry in the mobile accessory ecosystem.