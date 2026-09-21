Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Zero Percent Chance AI Ends World by 2030

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated in an interview with CBS News that there is a “zero percent chance” artificial intelligence will destroy humanity by 2030, rejecting apocalyptic predictions surrounding frontier AI development as politically motivated or attention-seeking.

Pushing Past the Doomsday Rhetoric

As the debate over the risks of advanced artificial intelligence intensifies globally, tech leadership is increasingly clashing over timelines and existential threats. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang directly dismissed claims that the technology could end the world by the end of the decade, telling CBS News senior business and technology correspondent Jo Ling Kent that there is a “zero percent chance” for such an outcome.

Huang questioned the core motives driving these catastrophic warnings. He pointed to potential political agendas or simple drives for visibility. “I believe the claims of the end of the world, stirring fear across America, and doing it by the people who are doing it, makes no sense to me. So, they must be doing it for ulterior reasons,” Huang stated.

The full interview is scheduled to broadcast on CBS Sunday Morning on September 20. The remarks arrive on the heels of a high-profile phone conversation between Huang and US President Donald Trump during the All-In Summit in Los Angeles on September 14. According to NBC News, Trump similarly described wider concerns about AI dangers as a “hoax,” asserting that robots and AI will not take over the world.

Speeding Up Hardware Scaling Without Skipping Safety

While dismissing apocalyptic scenarios, Huang drew a firm line on engineering responsibility and commercial deployment. He argued against slowing down the rapid pace of frontier AI development across the industry, maintaining that developers should aggressively push forward while maintaining rigorous internal guardrails.

Photo: cnbctv18.com

At the same time, Huang stressed that companies must never compromise on deployment stability or release systems before they are fully vetted. “We should go as fast as we can irrespective of anybody else. We’re going to go as fast as we can, but we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they’re ready, deliver products that are unsafe,” Huang told CBS News.