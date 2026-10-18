Argentina Falls to Russia in Women’s U16 Handball World Championship

Argentina’s U-16 women’s handball team, known as the Cadetas, fell 41:21 to Russia during the second match of Group D at the 1st IHF Women’s Youth World Championship in Agadir, Morocco. Hernán Siso’s squad struggled to contain the European side’s physical defense and fast breaks at the Al Inbiaat Hall, marking their second defeat of the tournament following an opening loss to Switzerland.

The Albiceleste entered their fixture looking to bounce back from their tough tournament debut. Unlike that initial outing, the team established early offensive rhythm through goals from Tiziana Sica and Lucía Maschietto, backed by a pair of early saves from goalkeeper Victoria Trebini. However, the traditional Russian offensive setup proved difficult to neutralize, generating immediate danger through rapid transitions and perimeter shooting that forced an early timeout from the Argentine bench at a 2:7 deficit.

The tactical stoppage sparked a brief resurgence for the Cadetas. Alma Albino registered a steal and a score, while Maschietto and Trebini chipped in with additional goals and stops to narrow the gap. Russia gradually reasserted control behind strong performances from Elizaveta Sapozhnikova and goalkeeper Varvara Novikova. Argentina countered with scores from Micaela Zanghi, Julia Petelin, and Oriana Repetto—who finished as the team’s top scorer with five goals—bringing the score to 12:20 in favor of the Europeans at halftime.

Second-Half Adjustments and European Dominance

After the break, the tactical battle favored the Russian side. The European defense tightened, and their external shooting continued to pierce the Argentine goal frame, pushing the scoreline to 28:14 ten minutes into the second half. Despite the widening deficit, the Cadetas maintained their competitive energy. Maschietto struck from the wing, Sofía Delgado converted following a combination play with the pivot, and Albino added another transition score.

The sustained offensive pressure from Russia ultimately proved overwhelming as the match concluded at 41:21. The starting formation for Argentina featured Victoria Trebini, Tiziana Sica, Lucía Maschietto, Oriana Repetto, Luana Ouakim, Alma Albino, and Julieta Invernoz. Alongside Repetto’s five markers, Albino and Petelin contributed four goals each, while Maschietto and Zanghi added three apiece.

Match Details Statistics Tournament 1st IHF Women’s Youth (U16) World Championship Location Al Inbiaat Hall, Agadir, Morocco Date October 18, 2026 Final Score Argentina 21 – 41 Russia Halftime Score Argentina 12 – 20 Russia Top Scorer (Argentina) Oriana Repetto (5 goals)

Group D Outlook and Next Fixtures

The team will close out the group stage on Tuesday, October 20, at 13:15 hours against Egypt. The Egyptian side also enters the upcoming fixture seeking their first victory after dropping their opening two matches of the tournament.