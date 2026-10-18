Caleb Williams Returns to Start for Bears Against Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is active and expected to start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Williams returns after missing three games due to a torn hamstring sustained in Week 2, providing a vital boost to an offense seeking stability.

Williams Returns to the Starting Lineup in Atlanta

The Chicago Bears received a major boost ahead of their Week 6 matchup as quarterback Caleb Williams was officially active for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Williams missed three consecutive games after sustaining a hamstring injury during a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears QB Caleb Williams' injury status vs. Falcons revealed📸 Michael Reaves, Getty Images https://t.co/PChlOxWvqA pic.twitter.com/meYteMqeHd — https://x.com/TheFalconsWire/status/2111183015799922873

Head coach Ben Johnson and the coaching staff evaluated Williams through a full week of practice. After logging three full practices without setbacks, Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the team planned to start the quarterback, a decision confirmed when veteran Case Keenum was designated as the emergency third quarterback.

The return of the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft anchors a Chicago offense looking to rebound from a 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bears enter the contest at 3-2, while the Falcons stand at 2-3.

Williams arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following a TikTok video release and a complete week of practice activities. The signal-caller missed three straight games after pulling up untouched on a scramble toward the end zone during the fourth quarter against Minnesota. During his recovery, the Bears went 2-1 under backup options. For Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr. is the opposing quarterback, coming off a ribs injury sustained in Week 5 against the Ravens.

Navigating Injury Reports and Media Friction

Williams addressed his recovery publicly for the first time on Thursday, expressing frustration with the reporting surrounding his absence. After initial updates suggested a minor issue, Williams described the injury as a “pretty serious” hamstring tear.

Photo: Sports Illustrated

Yeah, we got a grade, but I wouldn’t say it’s deserved to be put out there after all the false ones. Next question. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears quarterback

Courtney Cronin noted, the information vacuum was partly exacerbated by the team’s handling of medical disclosures, with Johnson declining to rule Williams out immediately.

The signal-caller faced public scrutiny and ridicule for his animated reaction on the field when the injury occurred during the September 20 contest. Former cornerback Domonique Foxworth and other analysts discussed the public perception surrounding the quarterback’s emotional response, while Williams defended his passion for the game and his frustration at being sidelined. Throughout the week leading up to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium kickoff, head coach Ben Johnson noted that the medical, training, and strength and conditioning departments monitored the stress tests required to clear the quarterback for high-speed football activities.

Roster Adjustments and Defensive Shuffles for Week 6

Beyond the quarterback position, the Bears made several roster adjustments heading into Sunday. The team activated cornerback Kyler Gordon from the IR/PUP list.

BEARS PREGAME: Caleb Williams RETURNS as Chicago Faces Upstart Atlanta Falcons | CHGO Bears

The defense faces challenges due to a suspension and recent injuries. Defensive end Montez Sweat was suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, while Dayo Odeyingbo is expected to miss time with a quad injury. In response, third-year defensive end Austin Booker is slated for an expanded role.

Sunday’s game also features a storyline involving former Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr., whom Chicago traded to Atlanta in August. Dexter is Pro Football Focus’ fourth-highest graded interior defender.

Edwards dealing with a hamstring issue listed as week-to-week, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson listed as day-to-day with a hip injury. Running back Kyle Monangai was ruled out for Sunday due to turf toe after missing practice all week, while D’Andre Swift entered Week 6 in better shape to handle backfield duties. The squad looks to rebound against an Atlanta team.