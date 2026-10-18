Infinix expands 2026 smartphone lineup across nine models

Choosing a new smartphone ahead of late 2026 involves balancing display technology, battery capacity, chipset performance, and camera capabilities across various price points. Infinix offers nine distinct models spanning the Smart, Hot, Note, and GT series to target different user needs, Radar Cirebon reported on October 18, 2026. These devices range from basic social media communicators to high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays and dedicated mobile gaming hardware.

Infinix Note Edge Delivers Curved AMOLED and 144 Hz Visuals

For users seeking a premium aesthetic and smooth visual transitions, the Infinix Note Edge features a curved AMOLED panel on both the left and right sides. The display supports a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Under the hood, the device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset to handle everyday multitasking tasks.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Targets Midrange Mobile Gaming Performance

Designed specifically for mobile gamers requiring high performance, the Infinix GT 50 Pro pairs a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, according to Suara.com. Sumeks reported that the device combines performance-focused specifications with a responsive display and a design tailored for gaming aesthetics. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system to manage thermal output during extended gaming sessions, dual 50-megapixel main cameras, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and IP64 dust and water resistance.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Features 100W Fast Charging and JBL Speakers

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G utilizes a 6.78-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, as detailed by Suara.com. Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset running XOS 14 based on Android 14, the device includes a 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization. Energy is supplied by a 4,600 mAh battery supporting 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, Bypass Charging 2.0, JBL stereo speakers, and an IP53 rating. It retails for Rp3,699,000 at Erafone.

Photo: Suara.com

Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G Integrates Periscope Telephoto Zoom and Dual Charging

Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, according to okinews. The camera array features a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens providing 3x optical zoom alongside digital zoom up to 100x, complemented by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The device packs a 5,200 mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging capabilities. Running Android 15 with XOS 15, market prices in Indonesia range from approximately Rp4 million to Rp6.8 million depending on the vendor and warranty status.

Infinix GT NX Series Accessories Add Physical Controls and Cooling Stations

Infinix also expanded its GT Verse gaming ecosystem with the introduction of the GT NX Series, consisting of the GT NX Controller and the GT NX Station, as reported by Bisnis Banten. The GT NX Controller features Pixel-Level FPS Precision Touchpad technology to give mobile players physical control inputs with low-latency connections, priced at Rp999,000. Meanwhile, the GT NX Station incorporates a thermoelectric cooling (TEC) system to manage device temperatures during long gaming sessions while supporting Extend Display and Mirror Display functions for external monitors, retailing for Rp1,099,000.

Photo: Sumeks