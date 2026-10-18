Study in Panama assesses maternal vaccine intent and refusal

Pregnant women participating in a study in Panama navigate complex vaccine decisions shaped by personal trust, healthcare access, and varying recommendations, as detailed in an observational study. Led by researchers evaluating maternal immunization perceptions, the survey maps out intent, safety beliefs, and refusal patterns across public and private clinics.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Observational Design: The study surveyed pregnant adults aged 18 and older in Panama without performing any medical interventions, gathering data strictly via questionnaires administered in Spanish.

The study surveyed pregnant adults aged 18 and older in Panama without performing any medical interventions, gathering data strictly via questionnaires administered in Spanish. Multi-Vaccine Scope: The research evaluates acceptance, hesitation, and refusal vectors concerning four core maternal immunizations: influenza, COVID-19, Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis), and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

The research evaluates acceptance, hesitation, and refusal vectors concerning four core maternal immunizations: influenza, COVID-19, Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis), and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). Multifactorial Intent: Patient willingness relies heavily on direct physician recommendations, perceived vaccine safety, and the logistical realities of accessing public polyclinics or private healthcare facilities.

Assessing Maternal Vaccine Knowledge and Hesitancy in Panama

Participants reported their demographic backgrounds, marital statuses, educational levels, and underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or obesity.

A core focus of the data centers on Likert-scale responses where patients rated statements from 1 (“Strongly disagree”) to 10 (“Strongly agree”). These metrics gauge whether pregnant individuals trust their primary physician’s guidance, perceive vaccines as safe, and understand that immunizations protect both maternal health and fetal development against conditions like premature birth or low birthweight.

Evaluating Public Health Recommendations and Co-Administration Limits

The survey documents who actually recommends vaccines during pregnancy and which medical professionals carry the most influence. Patients indicated whether general practitioners, gynecologists, pediatricians, nurses, family members, or external influences like social media and artificial intelligence shaped their views. Furthermore, the questionnaire explored willingness to receive multiple injections in a single clinical visit, ranging from a single shot up to four simultaneous immunizations.

While the instrument captures specific vaccine refusals and primary reasons for opting out—such as safety doubts, cost barriers, or administrative hurdles in securing appointments—the study’s interpretive framework notes important analytical constraints. Because the survey allows respondents to list multiple refused vaccines in one item while recording only a single primary reason in another, researchers cannot directly cross-compare specific refusal motivations across different immunizations.

Survey Parameter Evaluated Scope Response Mechanism Demographics & Clinical Background Age, education, marital status, gestational age, and chronic health conditions. Open-response fields and categorical selection. Attitudes & Efficacy Beliefs Perceptions of vaccine safety, maternal protection, and fetal health outcomes. 1-to-10 Likert scales (Strongly disagree to Strongly agree). Recommendation Sources General practitioners, gynecologists, nurses, family, and digital media. Checkbox selection across multiple influencers. Immunization Co-Administration Willingness to receive influenza, COVID-19, Tdap, and RSV vaccines simultaneously. Ranked options from single injection to all four combined.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Professional medical guidance remains essential before receiving any combination of influenza, COVID-19, Tdap, or RSV vaccines during antenatal care.

Ultimately, mapping these attitudes in Panama provides public health officials with granular data to address vaccine hesitancy, streamline clinical communication, and optimize maternal-fetal protection strategies across regional healthcare networks.