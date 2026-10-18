Traveloka SEA Index Reveals Khao Yai and Koh Chang as Thailand’s Fastest-Growing Travel Destinations

Khao Yai captured the top spot as Thailand’s fastest-growing domestic travel destination for the third quarter of 2026, according to a regional tourism index released earlier this week by digital travel platform Traveloka. The data highlights a pronounced shift in consumer interest toward diverse domestic landscapes, ranging from national parks to coastal islands and cultural river towns.

Khao Yai Outpaces Coastal Spots in Third-Quarter Growth

Traveloka released its findings from the SEA Index for the third quarter of 2026, tracking search and booking momentum across Southeast Asia. In the domestic Thai market, Khao Yai claimed the number one ranking for interest growth, driven by strong demand for its national park and natural surroundings. Pattaya and Sriracha followed as primary coastal alternatives, while Nakhon Ratchasima and Sakon Nakhon rounded out the top five with distinct local cultural offerings.

Tipaporn Jummark, Traveloka’s country manager for Thailand and Singapore, noted that Thailand’s enduring appeal lies in the breadth of experiences available across its regions. The platform’s index measures shifts in user search behavior and interest growth rather than absolute visitor volume, distinguishing emerging destinations from traditionally saturated tourism hubs.

Island Escapes and Mekong Heritage Draw Surging Interest

Beyond the primary index rankings, platform data pointed to distinct spikes in niche travel categories. Koh Chang emerged as a major focus within the “Next Destination” index category, with accommodation searches and travel planning originating within Thailand rising by more than 40% compared to the same period in 2025.

Photo: ข่าวสด

At the same time, historical and faith-based travel registered substantial gains. Accommodation searches for Nakhon Phanom climbed by approximately 50% during the third quarter, fueled by the province’s Mekong River frontage and sacred sites. Similar upward trends appeared for Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Nakhon Sri Thammarat, reflecting broader domestic demand for temple sites, ancient ruins, and Buddhist heritage.

Destination Category / Index Rank Growth Indicator Khao Yai Domestic Interest Growth (Rank 1) Top growth driven by natural parks Koh Chang Next Destination Index Search volume up 40% year-on-year Nakhon Phanom Cultural & River Tourism Accommodation searches up approx. 50%