Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam Praises Army Deployment and State Authority in Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared that the sovereign decision of war and peace must rest exclusively with the state and its constitutional institutions. The statement arrived amid a tense domestic security landscape marked by heightened military patrols and political friction.

Military Deployment Across Greater Beirut

Security measures intensified across Greater Beirut as units from the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces bolstered their presence. Prime Minister Salam contacted Army Commander General Rudolph Hayek and Internal Security Forces Commander Major General Raed Abdullah to commend the deployment. The operation was designed to reassure citizens following nighttime gatherings that had sparked public apprehension.

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri have agreed to deploy the Lebanese Army in Nabatiya and the Iqlim al-Tuffah area to its north, sources tell al-Hadath. The aim is to prevent an Israeli takeover like at the Ali al-Tahr ridge. https://t.co/yHi1vhViWV — https://x.com/Osint613/status/2097357576446828902

Alquds.co.uk noted that the military established checkpoints and patrolled areas including Shoueifat, the Kafat roundabout, and under the Musharrafiyeh bridge. Lebanon Debate reported via journalist Abdullah Qamh that these deployments served as a precautionary measure against rumors and potential unrest. Units from the Lebanese Army deployed in the southern suburbs of Beirut starting at nine in the morning on Saturday, patrolling and bringing in military vehicles from the direction of Shoueifat, while forces took up positions at the Kafat roundabout, under the Musharrafiyeh bridge, and on Sayyed Hadi Highway. The Lebanese Army Command, through the Directorate of Orientation, announced in a statement that army units carried out measures to preserve security in the city of Beirut and the southern suburbs, including conducting motorized and foot patrols and setting up situational checkpoints to pursue wanted individuals and troublemakers.

Judicial Inquiries and the Dahr al-Baydar Explosives Shipment

The state’s prosecutorial efforts turned toward illicit arms trafficking following the interception of an explosives shipment at a security checkpoint in Dahr al-Baydar.

Photo: القدس العربي

Political Repercussions and the Monopoly of Force

The convergence of judicial inquiries and military deployments has strained relations between state authorities and armed groups. Alquds.co.uk noted that Hezbollah attributed the Gallery Semaan incident to a procedural misunderstanding during a patrol rather than an intentional confrontation, while maintaining that the army’s presence in the southern suburbs was handled as a routine matter. Commenting on the army’s deployment in the southern suburbs, a Hezbollah source told Al-Jadeed channel that the party does not treat the army’s deployment as an exceptional matter, but rather sees it as natural.

Emphasizing the necessity of absolute state authority, Salam asserted that stability remains impossible unless the government extends its control across the entire national territory through its own exclusive forces. Concluding his remarks on a unifying note, he urged all domestic factions to place the national interest above external objectives.

Raid on Unfit Pharmaceuticals

The force requested the support of the Lebanese Army before it was able to raid the warehouse, seize unfit medicines, and seal it with red wax.