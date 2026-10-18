All Blacks defeat Wallabies 43-21 in Sydney

On October 17, 2026, the New Zealand All Blacks secured a dominant 43-21 victory over Australia at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. Powered by a brilliant first-half surge and a double from Josh Moorby, the All Blacks withstood a late Wallabies fightback in front of 73,399 fans.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Beauden Barrett’s Value: Delivering with a double and a 70-meter intercept try, Barrett remains an asset when stepping onto the field.

All Blacks Depth Testing: Late injuries proved New Zealand’s squad depth is strong, though yellow cards in the final stages highlighted discipline issues.

Wallabies Rebuild Pressure: Consecutive heavy losses intensify the scrutiny on Les Kiss’s tactical blueprint as Australia eyes a challenging northern tour and the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

A First-Half Blitz Sets Up Sydney Dominance

The match was shaped entirely by a blistering opening 40 minutes where the All Blacks scored at almost a point a minute. The visitors raced out to a commanding 36-5 halftime lead by playing with continuity and an appreciation for time and space. Despite losing Jordie Barrett to a late calf withdrawal and Quinn Tupaea to an early head injury, New Zealand carved through a Wallabies defense that missed 30 tackles in the opening half alone.

Josh Moorby’s second try of the afternoon underscored this attacking cohesion. Following a robust carry by Timoci Tavatavanawai—who stepped in as a late midfield replacement—Moorby dummied past Max Jorgensen and Ryan Lonergan to cross. This first-half onslaught featured tries from Beauden Barrett, Peter Lakai, Rieko Ioane, and Wallace Sititi as the All Blacks built a commanding lead.

Metric All Blacks Wallabies Final Score 43 21 Halftime Score 36 5 Bledisloe Cup Status Won –

The Game of Two Halves and Disciplinary Lulls

While the opening stanza was a masterclass in attacking rugby, the second half exposed friction for the visitors. The All Blacks played the last 10 minutes with 14 men, and Chay Fihaki’s yellow card for high contact further reduced the All Blacks to 13 players for the final five minutes.

Photo: All Blacks

Capitalizing on the numerical advantage, Australia fought back with tries from Tom Wright and Filipo Daugunu. Wallabies coach Les Kiss called his team’s performance “unacceptable,” while Australian captain Harry Wilson admitted post-match that giving the All Blacks such a head start made the contest an uphill battle. Captain Codie Taylor acknowledged that while the team was awesome in the first 40 minutes, the second 40 played out quite differently.

Legacy and the Road to 2027

The comprehensive victory marks New Zealand’s 13th win over their trans-Tasman rivals, leaving Australian rugby searching for answers as the 2027 Rugby World Cup approaches. Fan departures before the full-time siren reflected the atmosphere at Accor Stadium.

Photo: NZ Herald

With upcoming fixtures and spring tours looming, both coaching staffs face distinct trajectories. The All Blacks will monitor injury concerns, while the Wallabies must regroup ahead of their next home test in Perth on Anzac Day, 2027.

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