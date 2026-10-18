Tesla Unveils New Roadster in Texas with 2028 Production Date

Tesla unveiled its long-delayed second-generation Roadster electric sports car in Waco, Texas, featuring rocket-style compressed air thrusters designed to enable jumping and mid-air maneuvers, with production slated to begin in 2028, Reuters reported.

The Bottom Line

Production Timeline: Manufacturing for the redesigned Roadster is scheduled to start in 2028, nearly a decade after the initial 2017 concept reveal, according to Reuters.

Manufacturing for the redesigned Roadster is scheduled to start in 2028, nearly a decade after the initial 2017 concept reveal, according to Reuters. Performance Specs: Tesla vehicle engineering chief Lars Moravy stated that the vehicle accelerates from zero to 60 mph in under one second and achieves a top speed exceeding 230 mph, with a range of over 300 miles.

Tesla vehicle engineering chief Lars Moravy stated that the vehicle accelerates from zero to 60 mph in under one second and achieves a top speed exceeding 230 mph, with a range of over 300 miles. Pricing and Deposits: While final pricing remains undisclosed, reservation pages indicate a Performance version requires a $50,000 deposit, and a Thrust version requires $250,000, as detailed by Reuters.

The Waco Reveal And SpaceX Thruster Integration

Tesla CEO Elon Musk presented the next-generation Roadster at a facility owned by SpaceX, which assisted in developing the model’s propulsion technology. Musk told the audience that a live presentation was necessary to prove the car “is not AI,” prior to showing a demonstration of the vehicle driving up a steep ramp, spinning in the air, and landing using air jets, as reported by the BBC. Sources noted that carbon fiber compressed air tanks storing 600 liters and 250 kilograms of air replace the passenger seat in the top trim to feed thrusters positioned across the exterior.

The vehicle features an angular, minimalist exterior design inspired by fighter aircraft and vintage supercars, according to Tesla’s head designer Franz von Holzhausen. Unlike the original 2008–2012 Roadster built on a Lotus Elise chassis, the new model is a fixed-roof sports car. It incorporates a yoke steering wheel, lacks side mirrors, and uses steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and accelerator-by-wire systems similar to the Cybertruck.

Engineering Feats And Unresolved Specifications

Alongside its air propulsion system, Tesla said the setup produced 4,000 lbs of downforce at the event.

Photo: Reuters

Despite the physical demonstration in Texas, several mechanical details remain unconfirmed. There is no official word on the exact powertrain, motor arrangement, or how the heavy thruster components and single-seater configuration impact the vehicle’s total weight and range. Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein noted in a previous client report that the Roadster is intended to serve as a halo car to showcase the automaker’s engineering capabilities, according to Reuters.

Public Reception And Production Skepticism

The unveiling drew mixed reactions across automotive and technology platforms. Tesla fan and investor Sawyer Merritt described the event on X as the “most insane product demo I’ve ever seen,” as cited by Reuters. Conversely, internet commentators and industry observers questioned the vehicle’s practical utility, regulatory path, and insurance feasibility given the unconventional thruster mechanism.

Photo: BBC

Tesla initially promised deliveries for the second-generation Roadster by 2020 after unveiling the prototype in 2017. With production now pushed to 2028, market watchers continue to monitor whether the company can meet its updated timeline, given its history of delayed product rollouts.

Model Generation Production Window Key Drivetrain / Technology Stated Performance Metrics Original Roadster 2008–2012 Lotus Elise chassis, electric motor First-generation EV baseline Next-Gen Roadster 2028 (Target) SpaceX thrusters, steer-by-wire 0-60 mph in <1s, top speed >230 mph, >300 mi range

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.