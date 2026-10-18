Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning secures USDA Grant

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has secured a federal Team Nutrition Training Grant from the USDA Food and Nutrition Administration, making the state one of only five nationwide to receive funding for the Child and Adult Care Food Program, wsbtv.com reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Nutritional Foundation: The federal funding establishes the Georgia Child Care REFRESH initiative, targeting early learning facilities to align meals with federal requirements and dietary guidelines.

The federal funding establishes the Georgia Child Care REFRESH initiative, targeting early learning facilities to align meals with federal requirements and dietary guidelines. Long-Term Behavioral Impact: The program supports operators in providing nutritious meals at a time when children are establishing lifelong eating habits.

The program supports operators in providing nutritious meals at a time when children are establishing lifelong eating habits. Systemic Implementation: Over a three-year rollout, operators will receive structured in-person training, technical assistance, and classroom education modules.

Georgia Child Care REFRESH Initiative Rollout

The newly funded initiative, designated Georgia Child Care REFRESH—an acronym for Real Education, Foods, Recipes and Environments Supporting Health—will deploy across early learning facilities over a three-year implementation timeline. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, known as DECAL, is partnering with the University of Georgia to execute the project. The program delivers statewide in-person training alongside technical assistance for program operators.

In addition to kitchen-level operational support, the initiative introduces targeted nutrition education resources designed for classrooms and families. An assessment-to-action pilot program forms a core component of the rollout, directly examining and improving mealtime environments in participating facilities. Tamika Boone, director of Nutrition Services for DECAL, emphasized the role of the program in developing early health behaviors for young children.

This program supports CACFP operators in providing nutritious meals and quality nutrition education at a time when children are establishing lifelong eating habits.

Boone highlighted the role of the program in developing early health behaviors for young children.

State Agency Oversight and Program Scope

DECAL functions as the state agency which oversees early care and learning programs across Georgia. Its responsibilities include Georgia’s Pre-K Program, child care licensing, the Child Care and Parent Services program, Quality Rated, Head Start collaboration and statewide nutrition initiatives.

Photo: theaugustapress.com

The federal backing positions Georgia’s early learning centers to implement nutrition practices that meet federal requirements and dietary guidelines.

Program Element Operational Scope Target Implementation Grant Source USDA Food and Nutrition Administration (Team Nutrition Training Grant) One of five selected states State Agency Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) Statewide oversight Academic Partner University of Georgia Technical assistance & training Timeline Georgia Child Care REFRESH Project Three-year implementation plan

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Caregivers should consult a qualified pediatrician regarding specific dietary needs.

Nutritional Science and Public Health Trajectory

The three-year rollout aims to deliver training, educational materials and a pilot program to child care facilities across Georgia.

References

USDA Food and Nutrition Service. Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Guidelines.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early Childhood Nutrition and Pediatric Health Statistics.

American Academy of Pediatrics. Dietary Guidelines and Nutritional Recommendations for Toddlers and Preschoolers.