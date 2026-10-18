Saints vs Giants Week 6: How to Watch, Stream, and Bet

The 3-1-1 New York Giants return home to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, to face the 1-4 New Orleans Saints in a Week 6 contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on FOX, stream it via FOX One, or tune into the radio broadcasts.

The Bottom Line

The New York Giants enter Week 6 holding a 3-1-1 record, looking to rebound following a tie against the Washington Commanders last week. The New Orleans Saints travel to East Rutherford carrying a 1-4 record into Sunday’s afternoon matchup. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, with television coverage provided by FOX.

Broadcasting and Streaming Details

For viewers tuning in from home, FOX holds the primary television rights for the game. The broadcast booth features play-by-play announcer Adam Amin alongside analyst Drew Brees and field reporter Kristina Pink. Digital streaming is available through FOX One.

Giants-Saints Week 6 Preview00:00 Intro09:00 Running game set up for a big day20:45 Chase Young is a concern25:30 Jameis vs the saints defense32:30 Giants defense needs to turn up the heat44:00 Deonte Banks turned his career around49:00 Kayvon needs to make impact plays pic.twitter.com/w9wODuA5HN — https://x.com/TalkinGiants/status/2111836450031312980

Radio coverage spans multiple networks and local affiliates. The Giants Radio Network will broadcast on WFAN 101.9 FM with the team of Bob Papa, Carl Banks, and Howard Cross. Spanish-language radio coverage is provided by WADO 1280 AM, featuring Nestor Rosario and Francis Adames. National radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM Channel 88, while Giants-specific audio runs on Channel 823.

Local radio affiliates carrying the game include WENE-AM 1430 AM in Binghamton, NY; WPYX 106.5 FM in Albany, NY; 96.3 FM (“The Buzzer”) and WYXL-FM 97.3 HD3 in Cortland and Ithaca, NY; WPOP 1410 AM and 100.9 FM in Hartford, CT; WEEX 1230 AM and 94.7 FM in Easton, PA; WTLA 1200 AM and 97.7/100.1 FM in Syracuse, NY; WTLB 1310 AM and 96.5 FM in Utica, NY; 1350 AM in Rome, NY; WSGO 1440 AM/100.1 FM in Oswego, NY; and WLAD 800 AM in Danbury, CT.

Game Odds and MetLife Stadium Weather

Metric Detail Spread Giants +1.5 Moneyline -104 Over/Under 45.5

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Giants as 1.5-point underdogs with a moneyline of -104, while the over/under is set at 45.5 points. Weather forecasts for MetLife Stadium call for a high of 54 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain. Winds are expected to remain steady at 9 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 15 mph. Alex Kemp has been assigned as the referee for the contest.