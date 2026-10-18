Texas Motorplex Qualifying Pairings Set Shawn Langdon

At the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, Shawn Langdon seized the number one qualifying spot with a blistering 3.648-second run at 340.39 mph, setting the stage for Sunday’s eliminations.

Top Fuel Ladders and Qualifying Speeds at Ennis

Langdon’s run secured the top position ahead of a packed 16-car ladder. He faces 16th-qualifier Jake Sanders, who clocked a 3.844 at 319.78 mph.

Shawn Langdon takes the top spot in Texas! ☝️A 3.648 at 340.39 mph earns Shawn and the Kalitta Air Careers crew his 30th career No. 1 qualifier and eighth this season at the #FallNats!There’s no stopping Shawn and this crew! #KalittaAir • @Revchem_ • @Mobil1 •… pic.twitter.com/16lddbMmsz — https://x.com/TeamKalitta/status/2111569711481675873

Tony Stewart slotted into the second position with a 3.668-second pass at 343.70 mph, the highest speed of the category. Stewart squares off against 15th-qualifier Spencer Massey, who carded a 3.758 at 327.80 mph. Doug Kalitta qualified third at 3.668 seconds and 338.80 mph, drawing Tony Schumacher at 3.755 seconds and 336.68 mph. Antron Brown took fourth with a 3.677 at 335.32 mph to meet Dan Mercier, who ran 3.748 at 329.89 mph.

Leah Pruett secured fifth at 3.691 and 336.05 mph against Billy Torrence at 3.730 and 335.35 mph. Maddi Gordon claimed sixth with a 3.701 at 333.43 mph, matching Shawn Reed at 3.727 and 333.78 mph. Justin Ashley took seventh at 3.713 and 335.80 mph to face Clay Millican at 3.716 and 332.45 mph. Josh Hart rounded out the top eight at 3.714 and 337.64 mph against Will Smith, who matched the 3.714 elapsed time at 335.80 mph.

Lee Callaway, Charles Loftin, and Cameron Ferre missed the 16-car field after failing to eclipse the bump spot set by Sanders.

Funny Car Pairings Led by Jack Beckman

In Funny Car, Jack Beckman powered his Chevy Camaro to the pole position with a 3.852-second pass at 330.13 mph. Beckman draws Terry Haddock’s Ford Mustang, which qualified 16th at 4.033 seconds and 310.97 mph.

Matt Hagan steered his Dodge Charger to the number two spot with a 3.855 at 334.80 mph, pairing against Hunter Green in another Charger who ran 3.985 at 321.31 mph. Cruz Pedregon took third in a Charger at 3.855 and 323.83 mph against Austin Prock’s Mustang at 3.930 and 300.20 mph. Alexis DeJoria claimed fourth in a Camaro with a 3.873 at 333.09 mph to face Dave Richards at 3.925 and 333.68 mph.

J.R. Todd placed fifth in a Toyota GR Supra at 3.874 and 337.13 mph against Spencer Hyde at 3.922 and 323.93 mph. Jordan Vandergriff took sixth in a Camaro at 3.881 and 333.83 mph to meet Blake Alexander at 3.914 and 327.92 mph. Daniel Wilkerson qualified seventh in a Mustang at 3.896 and 329.98 mph against Paul Lee at 3.912 and 328.37 mph. Ron Capps rounded out the top eight in a GR Supra at 3.899 and 324.61 mph against Chad Green at 3.910 and 330.32 mph.

Chris King, Jeff Arend, Jim Campbell, and Jeff Diehl did not qualify for the elimination rounds.

Pro Stock Chevrolet Camaro Fields

Dallas Glenn paced the Pro Stock field in his Chevy Camaro with a 6.434-second run at 213.50 mph. Glenn lines up against 16th-qualifier Stephen Bell, who carded a 6.495 at 211.26 mph.

Aaron Stanfield qualified second at 6.443 and 213.42 mph against Matt Hartford at 6.473 and 213.03 mph. Matt Latino took third with a 6.447 at 213.63 mph to face Jerry Tucker at 6.472 and 212.21 mph. Greg Anderson secured fourth at 6.449 and 211.95 mph against Kenny Delco at 6.471 and 211.69 mph.

Erica Enders placed fifth at 6.452 and 213.76 mph, drawing Deric Kramer at 6.469 and 212.59 mph. Troy Coughlin Jr. took sixth at 6.457 and 213.95 mph against Cody Anderson at 6.468 and 212.01 mph. Eric Latino claimed seventh at 6.458 and 213.37 mph to face Chris Vang at 6.464 and 211.67 mph. Jeg Coughlin rounded out the top eight at 6.459 and 212.91 mph against Greg Stanfield at 6.460 and 212.80 mph.

Shane Tucker, Mason McGaha, and Cliff Mayes failed to make the cut.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Matchups

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, riders locked in the elimination order across Buell, Suzuki, and EBR hardware.

3.64 Seconds: SHAWN LANGDON'S Historic Run at Texas Motorplex

Matt Smith secured the third position on a Buell with a 6.659-second pass at 204.18 mph, drawing Malcolm Phillips Jr. on a Suzuki who ran 6.867 at 194.12 mph. Angie Smith placed fourth on a Buell at 6.689 and 201.53 mph against Chris Bostick at 6.809 and 196.09 mph. Richard Gadson took fifth on a Suzuki at 6.692 and 202.07 mph to meet Marc Ingwersen on an EBR at 6.803 and 198.46 mph.

Chase Van Sant qualified sixth on a Suzuki at 6.718 and 201.58 mph against Geno Scali at 6.789 and 200.60 mph. Ryan Oehler took seventh on an EBR at 6.733 and 201.13 mph against Clayton Howey at 6.753 and 199.21 mph. John Hall rounded out the top eight on a Buell at 6.735 and 201.72 mph against Steve Johnson on a Suzuki at 6.750 and 199.17 mph.

Hector Arana and Blaine Hale missed the qualified elimination fields.