How Cats Improve Human Health and Well-Being, According to Science

Oxytocin Levels Spike During Human-Feline Interactions

Interacting with a cat triggers a surge of oxytocin, often called the “attachment hormone,” in both the animal and its human owner, according to research published in 2025 in Applied Animal Behaviour Science by Hao Chang from the Companion Animal Study Laboratory in Guangzhou, China. Tracking 30 cat owners, Chang found that salivary oxytocin levels increased significantly after just ten minutes of free interaction.

The exact trigger for this biochemical release remains under investigation. Marine Grandgeorge noted that while eye contact typically drives oxytocin secretion in other contexts, cats rely on furtive glances rather than prolonged eye-to-eye contact, suggesting that physical stroking plays the primary role.

Cardiovascular Benefits and Lower Cortisol Rates

Beyond oxytocin, spending time with a cat reduces levels of cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone that accelerates heart rate and respiration during fight-or-flight responses.

Owning a feline lowers the risk of dying from a heart attack or stroke by 37 percent, according to a 2009 American study tracking 2,400 cat owners over two decades. Expanding on longevity impacts, Professor Tanji Hoshi of Tokyo Metropolitan University reported in 2017 that survival rates among adults over 60 were significantly higher over a two-year period for pet owners compared to non-owners.

Social Capital and Mental Health Support

A two-year human-animal bond survey by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, encompassing 19,000 participants across ten countries including France, found that 59 percent of cat owners feel less lonely, and 63 percent feel soothed by their pets during periods of stress.

Further research conducted in 2025 by Marine Grandgeorge and ethology professor Cédric Sueur among 230 seniors aged 62 to 93 in Île-de-France highlighted how pets build social capital. While dogs encourage neighborhood interactions during walks, cats generate social engagement from home through shared photos and conversations with family and friends.

When assessing comforting behaviors, such as a cat curling up against a sick or depressed owner, researchers apply Morgan’s canon to avoid anthropomorphic interpretations.

Institutional Integration and Therapeutic Roles

Although felines resist formal training regimens required for traditional animal-mediated therapy, their spontaneous presence brings documented relief across healthcare and correctional facilities. Under France’s 2024 “Bien vieillir” law, approximately 20 percent of the nation’s 7,500 Ehpad nursing homes house resident cats.

Dr. Anne-Claire Gagnon noted that conversations form spontaneously around a cat.

For autistic children, cats offer a vital bridge for communication. Marine Grandgeorge’s two decades of research indicate that while autistic children typically avoid human eye contact and struggle to read emotions, those difficulties decrease around animals, particularly cats. Because oxytocin deficits characterize autism, and administering the hormone reduces repetitive behaviors while increasing eye contact, the oxytocin released during feline interactions points toward a tangible biological mechanism for these behavioral shifts.