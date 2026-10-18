Flávio Bolsonaro Rallies Supporters in São Paulo Ahead of Brazil Presidential Runoff Against Lula

Flávio Bolsonaro, the 45-year-old senator and presidential candidate, rallied a massive yellow-and-green crowd on São Paulo’s Avenida Paulista, intensifying his campaign against his rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 80 years old, ahead of Brazil’s high-stakes October 25 runoff election, elpais.com reported.

The Sunday rally follows a similarly massive red-tinted mobilization led by his rival just a week prior. Brazil remains sharply divided between two entrenched political blocs, leaving roughly one percent of the electorate undecided and turning attention toward roughly 33 million abstentionists from the first round.

The Final Stretch and the Battle for the Electorate

Bolsonaro captured the first round by a 1.8-point margin over Lula, setting up an intense final week of campaigning. Throughout the rally, the candidate urged his supporters not to grow complacent, warning that “the election cycle only concludes when the final ballot box closes.” His campaign has leaned heavily on promises of economic reform, tax reduction, and sweeping security crackdowns, particularly targeting the drug trade.

On the opposing side, Lula and the Partido dos Trabajadores (Workers’ Party) have framed a potential return of the Bolsonaros to power as a direct threat to democratic norms and social welfare gains. Cultural figures have mobilized in defense, holding parallel demonstrations such as an event led by musician Caetano Veloso on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

By a common motive, none of the presidential candidates appeared at previous electoral debates. The debate is organized by the network Band and is held in São Paulo. Analysts note that any severe misstep during this prime-time clash could effectively tilt the contest.

Candidate Age Party / Alignment Key Campaign Focus Flávio Bolsonaro 45 Right / Opposition Anti-crime measures, tax cuts, family values Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva 80 Workers’ Party (PT) / Incumbent Social welfare, democratic defense

Institutional Ambitions and Unresolved Questions

Flávio Bolsonaro appeared alongside key regional allies, including São Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas and the most-voted deputy, Nikolas Ferreira. Beyond immediate economic policies, the candidate has pledged to fill four upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court if victorious.

Questions remain regarding the legal mechanisms the candidate might employ to secure the release of his father, the former president imprisoned for an attempted coup. While Flávio Bolsonaro has publicly promised that his father will place the presidential sash upon him during the January 5 inauguration, the precise legal path to achieving that release before the ceremony remains entirely unclear.

Meanwhile, the final days of the race feature friction over digital media regulations, with Lula’s campaign alleging that Meta platforms have favored Bolsonaro in the campaign. As the October 25 vote approaches, both camps continue courting non-mandatory voters, specifically targeting adolescents aged 16 and 17 alongside citizens over the age of 70.