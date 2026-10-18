Police Chief Condemns Lorry Chase After Three Officers Injured

Three Police Service of Northern Ireland officers sustained injuries when a blue articulated lorry, driven on the wrong side of the road at high speed, struck their patrol vehicle in County Down late Saturday night, October 17, 2026. The driver abandoned the vehicle in Rostrevor before being captured following a foot chase and arrested on multiple motoring offences.

Late-Night Pursuit Across County Down

The sequence of events began at approximately 11.25pm on Saturday, October 17, when officers received reports of a blue articulated lorry swerving across the Moygannon Road in the Warrenpoint area, according to details provided by the Irish Post. Police patrols subsequently located a vehicle matching the description on the Derryleckagh Road in Newry.

When the driver failed to pull over for a patrol vehicle, a short pursuit ensued. Chief Inspector Will Brown detailed the escalation, stating that the lorry was driven at speed on the incorrect side of the thoroughfare before crashing directly into the police car and pushing onward toward Rostrevor.

Our officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe. Thankfully, no one sustained more serious injuries during this incident, including officers and other road users, — Chief Inspector Will Brown

The impact left the police patrol car extensively damaged. Inside the vehicle, three officers suffered injuries that authorities confirmed are not currently believed to be life-threatening or serious.

Arrest in Rostrevor Following Foot Chase

The pursuit concluded in the Water Street area of Rostrevor, where the articulated lorry finally came to a halt. The driver immediately abandoned the cab and attempted to escape on foot. Responding officers pursued the suspect on foot and successfully detained him nearby.

Incident Detail Recorded Information Initial Location Moygannon Road, Warrenpoint, Co. Down Suspect Vehicle Blue articulated lorry Injured Personnel Three PSNI officers (non-serious injuries) Conclusion Foot chase and arrest on Water Street, Rostrevor

The 36-year-old male suspect remains in police custody while inquiries continue. Law enforcement booked him on a series of suspected motoring violations, including driving while disqualified, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and dangerous driving.

Investigation and Public Appeal

The Police Service of Northern Ireland urges any witnesses to the late-night pursuit or motorists possessing relevant dashcam footage from the Warrenpoint, Newry, or Rostrevor areas to contact authorities immediately via 101, referencing incident number 1770 of 17/10/26.