Research shows leaders who talk less foster productive outcomes

The Rise of Meeting Science and Workplace Dynamics

Close to one billion meetings take place each day around the world, functioning as both the metronomes and menaces of working lives in the industrialized world. For decades, meetings were not a particularly accessible subject of study, leaving organizational psychologists with little concrete data on what these gatherings actually accomplished. That paradigm has shifted dramatically. As Ars Technica reported, an emerging academic specialization known as meeting science is rapidly expanding.

Archived virtual meetings now provide vast swaths of data for social psychologists. This digital footprint offers a clear window into human behavior inside the corporate environment.

How Managers Spend Their Days

CEOs spend nearly three-quarters of their workdays locked in discussions. Planning for and spearheading these gatherings eats up the lion’s share of a manager’s time. Meeting to talk helps fulfill basic human needs to connect, communicate, and cooperate. Throughout history, human beings have gathered in town halls, market squares, fields, and caves to collaborate on tasks, exchange perspectives, or align their goals.

Photo: timesindia.in

Meeting scientists define their subject precisely. Gatherings require some goal or structure to qualify for study, according to Liana Kreamer, an organizational psychologist at the Florida Institute of Technology. A comprehensive examination spanning more than thirty years of research on meetings was jointly written by Kreamer for the 2026 Annual Review of Organizational Psychology and Organizational Behavior.

What the Data Reveals About Leaders Who Talk Less

Research highlights that leaders who talk less in meetings tend to foster more productive outcomes. Killing aimless meetings can help organizations reclaim lost hours. The sheer volume of daily gatherings demands a rigorous evaluation of structural utility. Science now backs the simple adjustment of leadership listening more and speaking less.