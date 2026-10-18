Home » News » Should I Leave 70% of My Business to the Son Who Works With Me?

In a column for MarketWatch, financial advice columnist Quentin Fottrell addresses an inquiry from a 64-year-old widowed business owner weighing a deeply sensitive estate planning dilemma. The father of two sons—aged 36 and 32—faces the question of whether it is ethical to allocate 70 percent of his $500,000-600,000 enterprise to the older son who spent 11 years building it alongside him, while balancing the inheritance interests of his younger sibling.

Weighing Sweat Equity Against Equal Family Shares

The business owner, who is fully funded for retirement and long-term care, currently holds an estate plan where Son #1 inherits 60 percent of the business, with his stake increasing by 2 percent for each additional year worked. Under this arrangement, the older son would eventually buy out his brother’s remaining interest. However, as retirement approaches, the father is considering gifting 70 percent of the company outright at current fair market value and setting up terms for a buyout of the remaining 30 percent.

Fottrell points out that the business represents a modest fraction of the broader estate. Your business, while clearly of significance to your life’s work, probably because it was something you created from scratch and you would like to see it continue, makes up just 8% of your estate, Fottrell writes, noting that the father’s remaining assets total $6 million and are currently divided equally.

Protecting Assets From Marital Dissolution Risks

Beyond the operational contributions of Son #1, the father harbors distinct concerns regarding his younger son. Son #2 works in the computer industry, lives an hour away, and has been married for four years with no children and no plans to have any. The father admits he lacks complete confidence in the long-term stability of that marriage and wants to shield the eventual inheritance from potential property disputes.

To safeguard those funds, the father has contemplated structuring the buyout with deferred payments delayed by five or 10 years. Fottrell evaluates these concerns through the lens of overall estate fairness, suggesting that the business value could simply be deducted from Son #1’s share of the broader $6 million estate to keep things straightforward for both brothers.

Evaluating Tax Bases and Asset Distribution Mechanics

The column emphasizes that standard equal divisions do not always equate to true equality, particularly when factoring in tax implications such as the step-up in basis. Son #1 has spent 11 years working alongside his father and helping to build the business, creating a natural operational divergence between the two siblings’ connections to the company.

Photo: morningstar.com

While the father intends to consult his attorney and CPA to finalize the legal and tax structures of any transfer, the analysis underscores that separating sweat equity from passive inheritance requires balancing emotional ties to a founding vision against the practical realities of family wealth distribution.