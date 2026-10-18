Taylor Swift Wears Dior Gown at Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift arrived at the Academy Museum Gala wearing an icy blue, custom Dior ballgown designed by Jonathan Anderson, pairing the strapless pleated silk dress with 32.40 carats of Chopard diamonds at the sixth annual fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Inside the Sixth Annual Los Angeles Fundraiser

Taylor Swift wore a custom icy blue Dior gown featuring a crystal-covered bodice, exaggerated hips, and a beaded bow, accessorized with Chopard diamond chandelier earrings and Aquazzura shoes.

The 36-year-old performer later performed “The Fate of Ophelia,” “I Knew It, I Knew You,” “Blank Space,” and “Love Story” during a private set for the fundraiser crowd.

The fundraiser brought in more than $14 million for the museum’s exhibitions and public programs, with evening co-chairs Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw in attendance.

Dior Gown and Chopard Diamonds on the Red Carpet

Referred to as the “Met Gala of the West,” the Saturday night event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures drew a crowd of cinematic and music figures. Swift walked the red carpet solo in her pale blue Dior creation, which featured delicate pleating and a lace-up back. The romantic design could easily serve as a “something blue” following her marriage to NFL player Travis Kelce earlier this year, for which she also wore a custom Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. Her red-carpet look was completed with loose curls, a pale pink lip, platinum rings, and a delicate diamond bracelet alongside the 32.40-carat Chopard diamond earrings.

Taylor Swift will perform for fellow AMPAS members at tomorrow’s annual Academy Museum Gala.— She’s expected to perform her #1 hit “I Knew It, I Knew You,” an early favorite for Best Original Song. pic.twitter.com/RRsfhbv6GZ — https://x.com/theswiftmuseum/status/2111073665769173334

Other notable attendees embraced similar color palettes. Sabrina Carpenter wore a cobalt blue gown featuring torso cut-outs and a tassel cascading down the back. Additional stars on the carpet included Charlize Theron in a sheer black mesh gown, Kim Kardashian in an embroidered ivory vintage-style gown, Kendall Jenner in a polka-dot dress, and Jacob Elordi in a black tuxedo.

Surprise Live Set and Oscar Campaign Performance

Later in the evening, Swift changed into a sparkling midnight-blue gown to take the stage for her first public performance since an August appearance at the Grammy Museum. Conan O’Brien introduced the performer by telling the audience, “It’s an insane, unprecedented honor to introduce a cherished member of our little Toy Story 5 family. She’s John, Paul, George and Ringo all in one.”

Photo: shropshirestar.com

Swift delivered the live debut of “The Fate of Ophelia” from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, a track that spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also performed “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack—a song she is actively campaigning for in the best original song category at the upcoming Oscars—alongside past hits “Blank Space” and “Love Story.”

Event Detail Fact / Figure Event Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Location Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles Funds Raised More than $14 million Key Honorees Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo, John Carpenter

Museum Honors and Evening Co-Chairs

The sixth annual gala honored actress Charlize Theron, filmmaker-composer John Carpenter, and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo. Amy Homma, Director and President of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection, stated ahead of the event that Swift is “an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world,” praising her contribution to the evening’s mission of preserving and celebrating cinema.

Taylor Swift Channels Cinderella in Dreamy Dior Gown & 43 Carat Diamonds at Academy Museum Gala 2026

The gala was supported by founding supporter Rolex, with Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw serving as co-chairs. While Swift attended the fundraiser alone—as her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, prepared for a Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers—the evening successfully drew more than $14 million in proceeds to benefit the museum’s exhibitions, community initiatives, and educational programming.