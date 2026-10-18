Modified Niclosamide Shows Promise for Treating Endometriosis

Researchers have developed a modified version of the FDA-approved tapeworm drug niclosamide that targets the specific immune cells driving endometriosis. Tested in laboratory mice, the treatment reduced inflammation and halted lesion growth, marking a potential shift toward non-hormonal therapies for a condition that affects an estimated 190 million people worldwide.

Restructuring Niclosamide for Targeted Delivery

Endometriosis, a chronic condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the organ, has long been treated with surgery or hormonal therapies that often carry significant side effects. A team of researchers recently turned to niclosamide, a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat tapeworm infections, to explore a more precise approach. Previous work in 2016 by Kanako Hayashi, a professor in the Washington State University School of Molecular Biosciences, identified that niclosamide’s anti-inflammatory effects helped to attenuate the growth of endometrial tissue that had been implanted into mice.

However, the original drug was difficult to use for chronic conditions because it lacked water solubility and failed to target specific diseased cells. Because the US Food and Drug Administration permits niclosamide administration for a maximum of seven consecutive days, the medication is unsuited for managing long-term symptoms. To overcome these barriers, the team collaborated with Anjali Sharma, a nanomedicine specialist at the University of Michigan.

The researchers attached the niclosamide unit to a large, tree-like molecule called a dendrimer and added a folate group to the structure, acting as a navigation system to ensure the medication only interacts with rogue immune cells that possess a specific folate receptor.

Basically, the dendrimer is like the Uber, the folate is like the GPS, and the drug is like the passenger. Anjali Sharma, nanomedicine specialist at the University of Michigan

Diagnostic Challenges and Clinical Context

The clinical landscape for this condition remains difficult for many patients. Sheeva Talebian, a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist, previously noted that the symptoms of endometriosis are frequently misdiagnosed or go unreported entirely. Ioannis Simitsidellis, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Edinburgh’s Centres for Reproductive Health and Inflammation Research, pointed out that infertility and chronic pelvic pain represent the main manifestations of the disorder. Because there is currently no cure, existing medical interventions are restricted to alleviating those symptoms.

Results in Mouse Models and Future Clinical Trials

The treatment specifically targeted rogue immune cells identified within lesion tissue.

While the results are promising, experts note that significant hurdles remain before the treatment can reach human patients. The next steps involve testing the medication in larger sample sizes, followed by potential clinical trials on humans. Readers should be aware that this research is in an early stage and should consult with qualified medical professionals regarding personal health concerns, as this information is not medical advice.

The Clinical Need for New Endometriosis Therapies

The urgency for new treatments is underscored by the limitations of current standards of care. Surgery—the gold-standard treatment—often leads to recurrence, with nearly half of patients seeing lesions return within five years. Meanwhile, hormonal therapies frequently cause side effects such as depression, osteoporosis, and hot flushes, while failing to offer a permanent cure for the chronic pelvic pain and infertility that define the disease.

Photo: nature.com

The research team has already received hundreds of inquiries from patients hoping to participate in future trials.

Endometriosis is an understudied, underacknowledged, underfunded disease, but hopefully we can make this a solution in the near future. Kanako Hayashi, professor in the Washington State University School of Molecular Biosciences