Gerard Cox Farmhouse in Mijnsheerenland Listed for €945,000

De Nooitmeerweghoeve listed for 945,000 euros in Mijnsheerenland

The Hoeksche Waard farmhouse where Dutch singer and actor Gerard Cox spent the final period of his life has been put on the market for 945,000 euros, Pure Luxe reported. Known as De Nooitmeerweghoeve, the detached property sits on a 3,050-square-meter plot along the Provincialeweg. Cox passed away in September 2025 at the age of 85 following a battle with metastasized esophageal cancer. His children, Lara and Joeri Cox, decided to offer the estate to prospective buyers.

Built around 1906, the farmhouse provides 212 square meters of living space spread across two floors. The floor plan includes five rooms, among them multiple bedrooms. Beyond the main structure, the grounds feature a detached outbuilding, two stables, and several storage sheds.

Interior layout and modernization potential

Real estate listings on Funda show that the interior retains the traditional character of a classic South Holland farmhouse. The estate’s layout offers ample opportunity for buyers looking to renovate a rural home to modern standards while preserving its historic feel. Located amid open fields, the property delivers unobstructed views and privacy.

The surrounding polder landscape maintains a quiet atmosphere despite its proximity to local amenities in Mijnsheerenland. Drivers can reach the A29 highway quickly, maintaining straightforward connections to Rotterdam. The expansive plot size and agricultural structures make the site particularly appealing to animal owners or buyers needing specialized hobby spaces.

The artistic legacy of Gerard Cox

The property gained widespread cultural recognition through its long-term resident. Cox achieved national fame across the Netherlands through his starring role in the television comedy Toen was geluk heel gewoon, numerous theater productions, and his signature song ‘t Is weer voorbij die mooie zomer. His deep connection to the Hoeksche Waard defined much of his later life.

Following his death in late 2025, the future of the estate remained uncertain until this week’s listing by his children. Real estate agents handling the sale emphasize both the historical value of the Mijnsheerenland address and its potential for substantial interior updates.