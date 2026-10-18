Chacarra Wins European Tour Event to Top Race to Dubai Rankings

New Zealand golfer Daniel Hillier secured a major boost to his PGA Tour aspirations with a runner-up finish at the Delhi Golf Club, earning €392,035 after closing the gap to tournament winner Eugenio Chacarra with a stellar final-round performance of seven birdies and two bogeys, as reported by the NZ Herald.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Hillier’s lucrative runner-up payout improves his odds of securing a full PGA Tour card ahead of the upcoming Genesis Championship in South Korea.

Chacarra’s victory catapults the Spanish golfer to the summit of the Race to Dubai standings, positioning him as a primary target for chasing veterans Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed.

Fantasy managers tracking DP World Tour lineups should note Hillier’s resilience following a tough opening round ahead of the final event of the regular season.

Chacarra Claims the Title as Hillier Charges Late

Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra carded a final-round two-under-par 70 to claim his third victory on the European tour this season at the Delhi Golf Club. Despite battling a broken toe and a severe neck problem earlier in the week, Chacarra managed to hold off the chasing pack. He finished ahead of compatriot Angel Hidalgo and Poland’s Adrian Meronk, who shared third place at 15-under.

Daniel Hillier mounted a fierce charge on the final day, erasing an early deficit to finish just two shots behind Chacarra. Reflecting on his turbulent start to the tournament, Hillier admitted to a difficult opening 14 holes before finding his rhythm. “I think I was like four-over through 14 holes in the first round or something, and I don’t know what happened, what clicked. I just started finding the club face and holing a few putts. The rest is history,” Hillier told the NZ Herald.

The Support System and PGA Tour Aspirations

The Open champion Ryan Fox missed the cut at the event but stayed on site to support his compatriot through the final two rounds. Hillier noted that Fox has been consistently encouraging him to join the higher tier of professional golf.

“Foxy, has been heating it on all year, so hopefully – I don’t know if that will solidify it or not, but playing golf together and trying to play my best golf, if I can solidify the card, it would be amazing,” Hillier said.

Golfer Tournament Result Key Score / Detail Eugenio Chacarra Winner Final-round 70, Moves to top of Race to Dubai Daniel Hillier Runner-up Earned €392,035, Seven birdies on final day

Chasing the Race to Dubai Crown

With his victory in India, Chacarra takes over the top spot in the Race to Dubai rankings, overtaking American Patrick Reed. However, the Spanish winner acknowledged that the race is far from over with elite contenders breathing down his neck.

“Rory in Dubai always plays good and I know it’s going to be a big battle. Patrick, too. Two of the best players in the world coming for me now, and I know they’re not going to make it easy,” Chacarra stated. Six-time major champion Rory McIlroy finished tied for 42nd at four-under.

Next Stops on the Tour Schedule

Both Hillier and Fox shift their focus immediately to the Genesis Championship in South Korea, which begins on Thursday NZT as the final event of the regular season. Following the conclusion of regular-season play, the DP World Tour playoffs are scheduled to commence in the first week of November in Abu Dhabi, culminating with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

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