Priest Killed by Falling Crucifix During Live-Streamed Mass in Ecuador

A Catholic priest in Guayaquil, Ecuador, died after a heavy wooden crucifix detached from the church wall and struck him on the head during a live-streamed mass. Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, serving at the Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro parish, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident.

The tragedy unfolded Saturday, October 17, 2026. Father Molinari was broadcasting the service directly to his Facebook profile. Roughly twenty-seven minutes into the liturgy, just after the priest responded to a parishioner’s prayer request, the crucifix positioned behind him tilted forward and crashed down with full force.

Congregants inside the church reacted with immediate horror, rushing toward the altar while shouting for an ambulance. The live broadcast captured the sound of panicked cries before the service was abruptly halted. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but the clergyman could not be saved.

On Sunday morning, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil released an official statement confirming the death. Signed by Cardinal Archbishop Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera, the communication stated that Father Molinari had returned to the “house of the Father.” The archdiocese extended its condolences to the Redemptorist congregation, family members, and friends, requesting prayers for the eternal rest of his soul.

Community Response and Ongoing Investigations

Parishioners gathered outside the church on Sunday wearing black and carrying flowers to mourn the loss of a man described by local clergy as a simple, humble, and approachable man. During subsequent memorial services, the presiding priest urged attendees not to interpret the fatal accident as a divine sign.

Photo: infovaticana

Authorities have yet to determine the structural cause behind the collapse. After the accident, holes were visible in the wall where the crucifix had been mounted. The police are investigating, and the clergyman’s body was transferred to the local forensics department.

Father Molinari belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, commonly known as the Redemptorists, founded in 1732. Prior to his assignment at the Perpetuo Socorro parish in the Centro vicariate of Guayaquil, he spent several years serving the community in Vinces, where local residents similarly remembered his pastoral dedication.

Local Context and Religious Significance

The Roman Catholic Church retains a significant social presence in Ecuador, with approximately three-quarters of the population identifying as Catholic, though demographic surveys indicate a decline in recent years. Following the accident, the archdiocese announced the commencement of a traditional nine-day prayer period dedicated to the late priest.

Photo: n-tv.de

Event Detail Reported Information Date of Incident Saturday, October 17, 2026 Location Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro, Guayaquil, Ecuador Victim Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari (Redemptorist Order) Official Authority Archdiocese of Guayaquil (Cardinal Archbishop Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera)

As the local authorities continue examining the church’s interior mountings, the parish community prepares for the memorial rites, leaving the exact timeline of funeral proceedings yet to be announced by the archdiocese.