Manufacturing adjustments and supply challenges have delayed the distribution of this season’s flu shots, leaving many patients waiting longer than normal to receive their vaccinations van Essen. While high-risk patients can currently obtain their doses, broader deliveries scheduled for October have been pushed back van Essen, potentially leaving people to wait until November or december to visit their general practitioner according to doctor and flu expert Ted van Essen, known from Tijd voor MAX, speaking on De Avond van 5.

The annual immunization schedule faced an extensive overhaul after the World Health Organization determined that all three virus variants included in the previous injection needed replacement van Essen. According to flu expert and former general practitioner Ted van Essen, these necessary updates caused production hurdles that staggered the rollout van Essen.

Production Adjustments and Delivery Staggering

For residents over the age of sixty who have never received an invitation, van Essen notes that computer errors in IT systems or missed letters are often to blame van Essen. He emphasizes that anyone over sixty legally qualifies and may request the shot free of charge from their general practitioner regardless of whether they received a formal notice van Essen.

Photo: NPO Radio 5

Vaccine Efficacy and Natural Immunity

Addressing common misconceptions regarding natural resistance, van Essen points out that while contracting influenza builds temporary immunity, the illness itself is significantly more severe than the vaccine van Essen. Because the virus mutates slightly each year, prior infection does not guarantee long-term protection van Essen. Medical experience spanning fifty years shows that the vaccine selection is almost always the correct variant, with a mismatch occurring only about once every ten years van Essen.

With approximately one million adults contracting influenza annually in the Netherlands, van Essen notes that a 40 percent prevention rate equates to avoiding a substantial number of cases van Essen. Furthermore, the immunization reduces the risk of hospital admissions due to flu complications by over 40 percent van Essen.