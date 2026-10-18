UN Secretary-General António Guterres Meets President Prabowo in Hambalang

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in West Java on Sunday for a high-level bilateral meeting with Prabowo Subianto at the presidential residence in Hambalang, Bogor, according to the Cabinet Secretariat. Following the discussions, Guterres is scheduled to spend the night at the residence as part of an official visit running from October 17 to October 19, 2026, according to schedules released by the Cabinet Secretariat and reporting by CNBC Indonesia.

An Informal Mountain Retreat Following State Welcomes

The diplomatic engagement began with a formal reception earlier in the day. Antara reported that Guterres arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Saturday evening, where he was greeted with a state ceremony and an honor guard before heading to Jakarta. On Sunday, President Prabowo directly welcomed his guest as vehicles arrived at the Hambalang estate. The two leaders walked toward the outdoor pavilion for a joint photo session while local children dressed in traditional Indonesian attire looked on, adding a cultural welcome to the proceedings.

Photo: CNBC Indonesia

IDN Times noted the sartorial tones of the meeting: Guterres wore a warm brown-gold batik shirt, while President Prabowo donned a cream safari suit paired with a traditional black peci. Underneath a white tent accented with red trim, the leaders strolled past a row of children holding decorative young coconut leaf fronds, known locally as janur. Prabowo paused at one point to greet a young boy in a red-and-white traditional outfit, playfully touching his cheek as Guterres looked on.

Bilateral Talks and Multilateral Priorities

Behind the setting lay an agenda focused on global security and international cooperation. According to Kompas, the bilateral talks brought together core members of both delegations. President Prabowo was joined by Arrmanatha Nasir and Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Sugiono. Meanwhile, Guterres was accompanied by the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Water, Retno Marsudi, who previously served as Indonesia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Photo: Kompas

The Cabinet Secretariat emphasized that the visit highlights the strong and enduring partnership between Indonesia and the United Nations. Discussions centered on joint efforts to champion global peace, reinforce international stability, and foster a fairer, more prosperous global order through multilateral frameworks. Guterres specifically praised the foreign policy leadership of President Prabowo, highlighting Indonesia’s tangible steps toward supporting the Palestinian people and upholding global order.

Farewell Tour and Final Agendas in Indonesia

This diplomatic stop carries particular personal weight for the UN chief. Antara reported that Guterres is set to step down from his role as Secretary-General in December 2026, marking his inaugural trip to the country during the administration of President Prabowo.

With his stay in Hambalang, Guterres will round out his three-day itinerary on Monday, October 19. Antara reported that his remaining schedule includes a visit to the Indonesian National Armed Forces Peacekeeping Mission Center (PMPP TNI) in Bogor to pay respects to fallen peacekeepers and greet troops slated for deployment with the UN mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). He is also scheduled to deliver an address on the future of multilateralism at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta.