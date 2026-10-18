Street Fighter Tops Global Box Office With $51 Million Opening

Paramount, Legendary, and Capcom’s live-action adaptation of Street Fighter seized the global box office lead this weekend, pulling in a $51 million worldwide opening, Deadline reported. The film collected $31 million domestically alongside $20.1 million across 65 international markets, though the debut fell short of hopes for a larger global start.

What You Need to Know About the Box Office Race

Street Fighter opened globally at $51 million, driven largely by older fans and an IMAX footprint that accounted for $7.7 million worldwide.

Disney’s Whalefall stumbled with a $17.5 million global opening against a net production budget of $60 million.

Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster’s Other Mommy fell in its second weekend, bringing its global cume to higher totals.

The Global Rollout and International Footprint

The Kitao Sakurai-directed film secured top-performing markets by cume including the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Australia.

The production relied heavily on premium formats, with IMAX contributing $5.4 million domestically—representing 18% of the film’s domestic haul—and another $2.3 million from 471 offshore screens. Industry insiders note that despite missing initial projections, the $82 million net production is expected to turn a profit through future ancillaries, aided by a distribution deal managed by Paramount for co-funders Legendary and Capcom.

Comparing Video Game Adaptations at the Box Office

The current weekend figures offer a clear benchmark against previous fighting game adaptations and franchise entries. While the 1994 live-action Street Fighter starring Jean-Claude Van Damme managed a domestic opening of just a modest figure on its way to a global lifetime unadjusted for inflation, the 2026 iteration marks a substantial numerical jump.

However, the new release tracks close to other recent genre entries in foreign markets. Street Fighter‘s $20.1 million international start runs 4% ahead of Mortal Kombat II and 2% ahead of Free Guy.

Film Title Global Opening Domestic Opening Net Production Budget Street Fighter $51M $31M $82M Whalefall $17.5M $8M $60M Other Mommy $8.3M* — $19M

Dissecting the Wider Weekend Chart Shifts

Further down the box office chart, 20th Century Studios’ Whalefall struggled during its debut. Directed by Brian Duffield and adapted from the acclaimed New York Times-listed thriller, the film brought in $17.5 million worldwide, including $8 million domestically, against a net production cost of $60 million. Rival distribution sources suggested to trade observers that positioning the picture strictly as a genre film might have helped avoid alienating core readers of the book.

Photo: Variety

At the same time, holdovers continued to pull steady numbers across international territories. Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster’s Other Mommy brought in $8.3 million in its second frame, lifting its running cume against a modest $19 million production budget. Amazon MGM Studios’ adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity added strong totals globally in its third weekend, pushing its worldwide total and maintaining strong holds in Germany, Brazil, and the UK.

The Path Forward for Franchise Legs

With Street Fighter holding a B- CinemaScore—matching the 1994 Van Damme film—and mixed critical reviews sitting at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes against an 80% audience score, the central question remains whether word-of-mouth can sustain the title past its core fanbase. Because the opening weekend leaned heavily on longtime enthusiasts rather than general audiences, studio backers will watch closely to see if weekday holds and subsequent international rollouts can bridge the gap toward long-term profitability.

Photo: Yahoo News Singapore