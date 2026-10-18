David Konecny Interview: Developing Psychological Horror Game Dreadline Express

David Konecny Builds Dreadline Express on Childhood Train Memories

In a report published by Deadline, solo game developer David Konecny explains that his debut commercial game, Dreadline Express, places players aboard an apocalyptic train where they uncover passenger stories through difficult choices. Konecny, based in the Czech Republic, balances his career in software development with creating an unsettling world inspired by his great-taking him to watch trains from an overpass during his childhood.

Deadline reported that the developer handles concepts, level layouts, and art direction while collaborating with coworkers on audio and art execution.

Card Mechanics Replace Steam Achievements With Interactive Choices

Instead of using standard achievement systems, Dreadline Express turns collectible cards into core gameplay tools. Konecny noted in the Deadline interview that the mechanic stems from questioning the dopamine loop of Steam Trading Cards. Rather than serving as passive badge rewards, the cards provide players with tangible items and story options to combine as they explore the train.

Dreadline Express is an investigative odyssey into the minds of fading passengers facing the end of the world aboard the last human train. #PitchYaGame- No hand-holding, maximum freedom, your own horror story!Wishlist on Steam!#indiegame #train #horror #conductor pic.twitter.com/imdGcRD0Lk — https://x.com/Dla_ha/status/2062852336066625599

TalkFuse reported that the game centres player judgment and consequence by making these card-driven discoveries central to navigating the narrative. Players receive items and must immediately assess how to utilize them and what possibilities open up.

PS1-Style Visuals and Psychological Horror Inspirations

The art design utilizes angular, low-resolution pixelated graphics reminiscent of the PlayStation 1 era. Konecny explained to Deadline that this aesthetic leaves room for player imagination while working within the budget limitations of a small team. Character designs feature sharp, unblinking features meant to evoke a sense of unease.

Narrative inspirations draw from Ari Aster films such as Hereditary and Midsommar, alongside Frictional Games’ psychological horror title SOMA. Konecny also cited childhood impressions from Duke Nukem 3D, specifically noting how dynamic environments and reactive level design shaped his approach to building immersive spaces.

Balancing Player Trust in a Deathless Horror Game

Konecny told Deadline that the primary challenge involved trusting the player to discover clues and figure out mechanics independently without direct instruction.

Photo: talkfuse.com

After testing the balance at conventions and game development events for a year and a half, the developer focused on giving just enough hints to keep players engaged without making solutions obvious.