“Those who looted will have to pay for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable,” French President Emmanuel Macron declared during a televised national address on Sunday. The emergency broadcast followed violent protests, arson, and widespread looting across major French cities that left public buildings torched and more than 2,000 people arrested.

Arrests Mount as Historic Buildings Burn

What began as demonstrations over the cost of living and deteriorating student conditions rapidly escalated into chaos over the weekend. Protesters gathered in Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice, and Strasbourg, with the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union estimating turnout at 800,000 participants. Masked groups eventually broke away from peaceful marches, setting fires near the Place de la République and storming municipal structures.

In Limoges, a historic town hall was engulfed in flames, while in Marseille, rioters targeted a local police station and the city’s town hall. Finally, masked looters took advantage of what French media called the chaos on the streets to smash shopfronts and grab goods. Paris deputy mayor Lamia El Aaraje said the capital experienced a level of violence that she believed had never been seen before. Official figures confirmed that more than 2,000 individuals were taken into custody, and approximately 600 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters sustained injuries during the clashes. The Retail and Trade Federation reported that roughly 1,500 businesses suffered damage, resulting in losses totaling hundreds of millions of euros.

Metric Reported Figure Total Arrests Over 2,000 Injured Security & Emergency Personnel Approx. 600 Damaged Businesses Approx. 1,500 Union Estimated Turnout 800,000

Political Recriminations and International Reactions

The severity of the unrest triggered sharp political divisions within France as the country approaches presidential elections. President Macron and Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu both blamed the violence on criminal elements and insurrectionist factions from the radical far-left. Meanwhile, far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused the government of laxisme, or being too soft. Conversely, Jean-Luc Mélenchon asserted that administrative failures and inadequate government responses had created the conditions for chaos, while progressive groups simultaneously criticized security forces for deploying excessive crowd-control tactics.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

The domestic crisis quickly drew commentary from international leaders. US President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to declare that “France is burning!”. His comments echoed statements made the previous night by US Vice President JD Vance. Western liberals imported the Third World into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion, said Vance. Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!

Response Measures and Upcoming Schedule

During his Sunday address, President Macron urged the public to separate peaceful demonstrators with legitimate economic grievances from violent opportunists using the marches as a pretext to destroy property. While announcing no sweeping new national security decrees, Macron stated that local authorities would coordinate directly with police forces to secure cities, commercial districts, and public buildings. The French president is scheduled to travel to Kuwait on Monday, even as domestic authorities continue investigative procedures to identify and prosecute those responsible for the weekend’s destruction.

Photo: Euronews.com