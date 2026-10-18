Teddy Swims Recalls Toronto Rivoli Debut at Arena Show

Teddy Swims recalled his January 2020 debut at Toronto’s Rivoli during an October 5 Scotiabank Arena concert, highlighting how the venue and Canadian retailer Roots supported him when he survived on $20 a day, contrasting those early struggles with his current headlining tour and upcoming 2027 album release.

Back in January 2020, the Georgia-born singer arrived in Toronto in two Sprinter vans for his first headlining tour. Signed to Warner Records shortly before, he and his backing band, Freak Freely, played to a 200-capacity room at the iconic Queen Street club, the Rivoli.

Surviving on Twenty Dollars a Day in Toronto

Financial realities during that initial Canadian run were stark. Swims told the Scotiabank Arena crowd that he and his bandmates operated on a budget of about $20 a day per person. That daily allowance forced a blunt choice between food and drinks, with Swims admitting they usually opted for the latter.

Teddy Swims has arrived in Toronto🔥 pic.twitter.com/eXu0rpq0lP — https://x.com/Much/status/2107281132509135028

The January temperatures posed another immediate challenge for an artist who arrived with almost no wardrobe. With only a few T-shirts to his name, Swims received practical help from the nearby Canadian clothing retailer Roots, which provided the struggling musicians with a batch of clothing. During his October show, Swims spotted representatives from the brand in the audience and offered a public expression of gratitude for helping them through.

From Two-Hundred-Capacity Rooms to Arena Scales

The contrast between that 2020 stop and his current trajectory defines the modern arc of the artist born Jaten Dimsdale. The 34-year-old performer built an initial following through millions of YouTube views for cover songs, notably his rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One,” which now exceeds 278 million views.

Following that breakout digital success and the release of multiple EPs and collaborations with artists like Thomas Rhett, Meghan Trainor, and Illenium, Swims released his debut studio album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), in 2023. That record featured “Lose Control,” a single that climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped propel him to international stardom. By 2025, he followed up with Part 2 of the project, blending soul, R&B, pop, and rock influences.

Milestone / Event Date / Timeline Key Detail First Toronto Show January 30, 2020 Played at the Rivoli on a headlining tour after signing with Warner Records. Scotiabank Arena Show October 5 Recalled early struggles, operating on $20 a day and receiving clothes from Roots. Upcoming Album: UGLY January 22, 2027 Scheduled full-length release preceding a European and U.K. arena tour in March.

The stage production at Scotiabank Arena leaned heavily into nostalgia for his home base, incorporating industrial scaffolding, brick imagery, and Atlanta landmarks like the MARTA transit system and a neon Masquerade sign. Yet beneath the spectacle—which included hot-dog cannons and interactive QR code fan voting for acoustic requests—the performance centred on the gritty rasp and smooth warmth of his voice.

As his North American arena run continues toward November, the singer looks ahead to the release of his next full-length album, UGLY, arriving on January 22, 2027. That release will precede a European and U.K. arena tour starting in March, carrying forward a career built incrementally from small rooms to international stages.