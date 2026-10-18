Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and their daughter Kaia Gerber have publicly addressed the sudden death of Presley Gerber, who died at a Santa Monica rehabilitation facility on September 20 at the age of 27. The family shared a statement on Instagram expressing their profound grief and honoring his memory.

Understanding Acute Medical Events in Residential Treatment Settings

In clinical epidemiology, sudden deaths within residential care or rehabilitation facilities trigger immediate medicolegal investigations. When emergency responders arrive at a scene where a patient is pronounced dead on arrival, medical examiners must differentiate between acute physiological failure, accidental trauma, and acute pharmacological toxicity. Santa Monica Police Department officials confirmed that responding officers found Presley Gerber dead upon arrival at the facility.

Authorities from the Santa Monica Police Department released a statement on September 21 noting that detectives were investigating the death as a suspected overdose. Investigators emphasized that preliminary findings indicated no sign of foul play. Toxicology screens and post-mortem examinations are standard clinical procedures in these investigations to establish the exact cause of death.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Toxicology and Autopsy: Medical examiners perform comprehensive blood and tissue testing to identify any substances present in the body at the time of death.

Medical examiners perform comprehensive blood and tissue testing to identify any substances present in the body at the time of death. Scene Investigation: Law enforcement evaluates the immediate environment to rule out third-party involvement, classifying cases without foul play as accidental or medical emergencies until final reports are issued.

Law enforcement evaluates the immediate environment to rule out third-party involvement, classifying cases without foul play as accidental or medical emergencies until final reports are issued. Facility Protocols: Residential rehabilitation facilities coordinate with local emergency medical services and law enforcement immediately upon discovering an unresponsive resident.

The Ongoing Investigation by Santa Monica Authorities

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remains open. Law enforcement agencies typically withhold definitive cause-of-living determinations until comprehensive forensic pathology and toxicology reports are finalized.

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday at age 27, a family representative said. https://t.co/E6MX7J3Pbx — https://x.com/AP/status/2101906838908194897

Family members shared their perspective on the loss through verified social media posts. Crawford wrote on Instagram, “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.”

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

For individuals managing substance use disorders or navigating recovery, medical supervision is critical. Abrupt cessation of certain substances without clinical oversight can lead to severe physiological withdrawal symptoms, requiring immediate medical intervention. Patients experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms, acute distress, or signs of overdose must seek emergency medical care immediately by contacting local emergency services.

Family Acknowledgment and Public Support

The family acknowledged the widespread response from friends, fans, and the public following the announcement. Crawford added in her statement, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia 🪽.”

Date Agency / Source Reported Development September 20 Family Statement Presley Gerber passed away at age 27 in a Santa Monica rehabilitation facility. September 21 Santa Monica Police Department Officers confirmed death on arrival and stated detectives are investigating a suspected overdose with no indication of foul play.

References

Santa Monica Police Department. Public Information Statement regarding the investigation. September 21.