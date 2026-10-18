Nine Companies, Including Broadcom and Verizon, Object to OKX-ICE Tokenized Stock Listings

Nine U.S.-listed companies have formally objected to a joint venture between cryptocurrency exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange listing tokenized digital representations of their stock, pushing back against blockchain trading under a newly established regulatory framework.

Regulatory Exemption Triggers Thirty-Day Objection Window

The conflict centers on an innovation exemption order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 17, 2026. Under the SEC framework, third-party trading venues must notify target companies in writing at least thirty calendar days before launching tokenized versions of their equities. The rule grants companies the legal authority to file a notice of objection within that window, which bars that venue from offering the stock token. Silence is treated as implicit consent, leaving listings to proceed automatically if no formal pushback occurs.

On October 4, 2026, the OKX-ICE venture applied to list 63 public equities for trading on OKX’s X Layer blockchain, utilizing permissioned liquidity pools paired against stablecoins like USDC, USDG, and USDT. Traders must clear identity checks and hold non-transferable soulbound tokens to access the pools. However, the venue publicly revealed the identities of the objecting companies in a notice dated October 15, 2026, making the dispute public the following day.

Nine Corporate Issuers Object to Unsolicited Tokenization

Eight of the nine objecting companies were drawn directly from the venture’s initial 63-ticker roster. The public notice lists Broadcom, Verizon, CoreWeave, UnitedHealth Group, Applied Optoelectronics, AppLovin, Applied Digital, and Rocket Lab, alongside Cerebras Systems, which was not part of the initial October 4 filing. Nasdaq has also decided not to tokenize its own shares.

🇺🇸 LATEST: Verizon, UnitedHealth and Broadcom are among US companies pushing back against tokenizing their shares under a new regulatory framework, per WSJ. — https://x.com/Cointelegraph/status/2111177953262411795

The targeted companies carry vastly different market positions and economic profiles. Broadcom commands a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, fueled by surging demand for AI chips. Verizon operates as a popular income stock, regularly paying a quarterly dividend of around $0.71. UnitedHealth recently updated its 2026 earnings outlook to project adjusted earnings of at least $20.50 per share. CoreWeave holds a market capitalization of $28.17 billion amid wider market pressures.

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While Broadcom, Verizon, UnitedHealth, and CoreWeave did not release official statements explaining their rationale, other participants detailed their concerns. A spokeswoman for Applied Optoelectronics told the Wall Street Journal that the fiber-optic manufacturer objected because it was unsure how tokenization would affect its stock price, liquidity and volatility. She also noted the danger that shareholders might mistakenly believe the company sponsored or backed the issuance, and stated that management found no discernible advantage for either the corporate entity or its investors.

Market Realities and Synthetic Loopholes Remain Unresolved

The public objections coincided with a broader market sell-off on October 16, 2026, that gave the Nasdaq its worst week since June. Broadcom shares dropped 4.5% to $329, CoreWeave fell 11.9% to $61, and UnitedHealth dipped 1.3%, while Verizon shares rose 0.9% against the market trend.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

Despite corporate pushback against direct share tokenization, legal structures leave secondary avenues open. Derivative alternatives delivering strictly price fluctuations absent any voting entitlements are still permitted to circulate without corporate consent. Meanwhile, other platforms continue rolling out separate offerings as OKX-ICE prepares to announce a launch date.